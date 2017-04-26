Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 26, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Free Head And Neck Cancer Screenings Friday: Free head and neck cancer screenings will be offered this Friday by the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center and White Mountain Dental in honor of April being Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month. The free screenings will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at White Mountain Dental, 2701 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs. Participants will receive a free exam and learn more about head and neck cancer symptoms such as a lump or a sore that does heal, a sore throat, difficulty in swallowing, and a change or hoarseness in the voice. More information here.
- Game And Fish Goes Live Today To Discuss Winter Impacts: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will host a Facebook Live event on Wednesday, April 26th to discuss the impacts of winter on deer and other wildlife. The event kicks off at noon. To watch, visit the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Facebook page. To receive a Facebook notification when the event begins, like the page. You do not need to be a Facebook user to watch the video. More information here.
- Game And Fish To Install 200 Poo-Poo Screens To Save Raptors: One of the top dangers facing raptors, and many other cavity nesting birds in Wyoming, is accidentally getting trapped in a vent pipe. For some raptors, that means entering down a vent pipe of a vault toilet- an outhouse – and being unable to fly out. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Teton Raptor Center, with support from Wyoming Wildlife Foundation, is working to prevent birds from this fate by installing 200 Poo-Poo screens on vault toilet vent pipes statewide, effectively protecting all Game and Fish owned facilities. More information here.
- C-130 Fly-In At Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport: Sweetwater County residents will have the opportunity to tour a C-130 aircraft this Thursday. The Wyoming Air National Guard will fly a C-130H Hercules aircraft into the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Thursday morning. Residents will have the opportunity to tour the aircraft, talk with the aircrew and maintainers, and learn more about the Wyoming National Guard from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. More information here.
- “Living Legend” Steam Locomotive To Return To Green River And Rock Springs: Union Pacific’s historic “Living Legend” steam engine will be back in Green River and Rock Springs on Thursday for its return journey. No. 844 will return to Green River and Rock Springs on Thursday, April 27, 2017 as it makes its return to Cheyenne from Boise, Idaho. The Living Legend will first arrive in Green River at approximately 1:30 p.m. It will stay in Green River for half an hour before departing at 2 p.m. The historic steam locomotive is expected to pull into Rock Springs at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday and will remain in Downtown Rock Springs over night before departing at 8 a.m. More information here.
National News
- White House spokesman: “I don’t know” if Michael Flynn broke law over Russia payments: House Oversight Committee leaders said today that newly provided classified documents show that President Donald Trump‘s former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, may have broken the law when he failed to seek U.S. government permission for or disclose his acceptance of payments from a media organization considered an arm of the Russian government. More information here.
- GOP makes government funding offer excluding money for wall: Congressional Republicans have offered Democrats a government funding deal that does not include new funds for the construction of a border wall, according to congressional aides familiar with the offer. More information here.
