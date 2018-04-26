Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 26, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Superior To Hold Municipal Election May 8: The town of Superior will hold its municipal election May 8, 2018. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Superior Administration Building Meeting Room. More information here.
- Striping Work in Green River Continues Today: The Wyoming Department of Transportation striping crews will be in Green River today periodically striping new pavement markings on state highways. Pavement markings, or striping lines, are a common and expected traffic control with the purpose to provide visual information to drivers for regulating, warning, and guiding vehicle movements on roadways. More information here.
- Robb Slaughter Running For Re-Election: Sweetwater County Treasurer Robb Slaughter has announced that he will run for re-election in November. The filing period for candidates to officially file for any public office is May 17th thru June 1st, 2018 with the primary election taking place August 21st, and the general election November 6th, 2018. See his announcement here.
- Construction Underway on WYO 530: Spring construction is underway on WYO 530 South of Green River. Roadway milling began this week, and paving should begin about May 1. The project includes milling and overlaying pavement on about six miles of roadway from mile marker 32 to mile marker 38. More information here.
- UW Mortar Board Honors Staff Members: Members of the University of Wyoming’s senior honor society recently selected UW staff members to receive the “Tip of the Cap” award. Members of the Cap and Gown Chapter of Mortar Board selected staff members who offered “exceptional contributions to the University of Wyoming and inspiration of students.” More information here.
Sports:
- Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen will find out what NFL team he will be playing with… maybe. Draft guru Mel Kiper has Allen being the top pick in this year’s NFL Draft and going to the Cleveland Browns. The NFL Network’s Mike Maycock has Allen has the number five pick and ending up in Buffalo after the Bills trade up in a deal with Indianapolis. Other NFL Draft experts have Allen being drafted as either the first or second quarterback picked but then being traded to a variety of teams. The NFL draft will get underway at 6:00 p.m. tonight.
- Yesterday Wyoming Cowboy football coach Craig Bohl announced that red-shirt freshman Tyler Vander Waal’s performance during spring practice earned him the number one quarterback slot over senior Nick Smith. Bohl also added that doesn’t mean that Vander Waal will start the season as the starting quarterback as the competition will continue between Vander Waal and Smith once fall practice begins.
Links to National and International News:
