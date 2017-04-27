Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 27, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- C-130 Fly-In At Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport: Sweetwater County residents have the opportunity to tour a C-130 aircraft today (Thursday, April 27, 2017). The Wyoming Air National Guard will fly a C-130H Hercules aircraft into the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport this morning. Residents can tour the aircraft, talk with the aircrew and maintainers, and learn more about the Wyoming National Guard from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. More information here.
- “Living Legend” Steam Locomotive Returns To Green River And Rock Springs Today: Union Pacific’s historic “Living Legend” steam engine will be back in Green River and Rock Springs today for its return journey. No. 844 will first arrive in Green River at approximately 1:30 p.m today. It will stay in Green River for half an hour before departing at 2 p.m. The historic steam locomotive is expected to pull into Rock Springs at about 2:45 p.m. and will remain in Downtown Rock Springs over night before departing at 8 a.m tomorrow. More information here.
- Wolves Returned To State Management In Wyoming: The Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. entered its final order on Tuesday upholding Wyoming’s wolf management plan. This order returns gray wolf management to the State of Wyoming. The US Fish and Wildlife Service will file notice in the Federal Register in the coming days. More information here.
- Rock Springs Family Moving Forward After Fire: A Rock Springs family who lost their home to a fire earlier this week is continuing to move forward. Sonya and Mike Gallegos were awakened early Monday morning by the smallest of their three dogs—a five-pound Shih Tzu named Chevy—who alerted them that something was wrong. Sonya, Mike, and their 12-year-old son were able to get out of the home with no injuries. The community has come together to help the family in their time of need. The Rock Springs Fire Department has donated $500. New Life Ministries has provided clothes, a cot, bedding. etc. Many individuals and businesses have reached out to provide monetary donations, gift cards, food, furniture, and more. More information here.
- BLM Temporarily Closing Steamboat Mountain Area To Motorized Vehicles: The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is temporarily closing the Steamboat Mountain area northeast of Rock Springs to motorized vehicles to protect sensitive elk calving and deer fawning areas from May 1 to June 30. Signs will be posted to notify the public of the temporary closure. BLM law enforcement rangers and other employees will also patrol the area to inform the public and enforce the seasonal vehicle restriction. More information here.
- Sweetwater Events Complex Foundation Board Announces Fundraiser: The Sweetwater Events Complex Foundation Board recently announced a Wyoming’s Big Show® VIP Package Raffle Fundraiser to help raise proceeds for facility improvements and projects. The Foundation Board recently evaluated their fundraising goals and would like to begin their efforts with building a large gazebo/patio area at the complex. The initial goal of the Foundation Board is to raise $10,000 that will be used to develop an architectural rendering of the gazebo and its amenities. More information here.
National News
(Via ABC News)
- House Freedom Caucus backs amended GOP health care bill: The conservative House Freedom Caucus, which stymied recent efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare last month, announced Wednesday that it is backing the GOP health care bill with the inclusion of a new amendment. More information here.
- White House unveils tax plan touting “massive” cuts
The White House unveiled a sweeping new tax reform plan on Wednesday that calls for dramatic cuts in federal taxes for businesses and simplifying rules for individuals. The blueprint would slash corporate taxes to 15 percent for both large and small businesses, as well as consolidate categories for individual tax rules, lowering the top bracket from nearly 40 percent down to 35 percent. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 27, 2017"