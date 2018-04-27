Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 27, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Montano Sentenced For Killings: A man convicted of killing two Sweetwater County men in Gillette will spend the rest of his life in prison. Michael Montano was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of 125 years imprisonment for the murders of 33-year-old Phillip Brewer and 38-year-old Jody Fortuna. The two men’s dismembered bodies were found in Gillette in October of 2016 after they were missing for weeks. More information here.
- Majhanovich Announces Candidacy for Coroner: Sweetwater Coroner Dale Majhanovich announced his candidacy for re-election. A Rock Springs native, Majhanovich has over three decades of service in the Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office. Majhanovich was first appointed a Deputy County Coroner in 1982 and has served as Coroner since 1993. More information here.
- Sweetwater Mule Deer Captures: Recently, capture crews with help from the University of Wyoming Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit captured and collared 31 mule deer does in the Sweetwater Mule Deer herd. Captures began near Devils Gate and ended near Sweetwater Station. Deer were captured utilizing net guns from a helicopter. More information here.
- WWCC’s Art Students’ Spring Reception: Western Wyoming Community College’s Art program will open its end of spring semester 2018 art students’ show on May 4 with an opening reception and ceramics sale from 4:30 – 7 p.m. in the Art Gallery, adjacent to the main entrance lobby. More information here.
- Pronghorn Poached and Stuffed in Rental Van: Two men were sentenced in Carbon County last month after pleading guilty to poaching a pronghorn buck and storing it in a rented van. More information here.
Sports:
- Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is now a member of the Buffalo Bills after last night’s NFL draft. Allen was chosen as the seventh overall pick and the third quarterback taken in the draft. Buffalo made a trade with Tampa Bay to move up in the draft in order to snag Allen.
- Casper native Taven Bryan, a graduate of Natrona High School, became the first former Wyoming prep athlete since 1965 to be drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. Bryan, a defensive tackle, was the 29th overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bryan played college football at the University of Florida.
- Today in area high soccer, Rock Springs boys and girls will travel to Jackson while the Green River boys and girls travel to Evanston.
