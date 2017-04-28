Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 28, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
- State Board To Align State Accountability System With Federal System: The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) met last week in Casper to review elements of the federal accountability system required as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). During this past legislative session, refinements were made to the Wyoming Accountability in Education Act (WAEA) to align it more closely with the federal accountability requirements. Although minor differences in the accountability systems exist, the SBE took action to use the ESSA plan as the foundation for the state’s accountability system. More information here.
- Three New Canines Join Sheriff’s Office And Search & Rescue: The county’s canine law enforcement and search and rescue resources expanded recently with the addition of three special dogs fresh from training along with their handlers, Sheriff Mike Lowell said on Thursday.
K9 Deputy Huk is 1½ years old. A German Shepard, he is certified in patrol and narcotics work.K9 Deputy Gino, a two-year-old German Shepard/Belgian Malinois mix, is also patrol- and narcotics-certified. Gino and Huk came from Working Dogs International, LLC, of Longford, Kansas, which made a donation of a third dog, Niki, to Sweetwater County Search & Rescue. More information here.
Interview With U.S. Senator John Barrasso [AUDIO]: Listen as Tracie Perkins with Wyo4News speaks with U.S. Senator John Barrasso on topics impacting Wyoming, the nation, and the world. Topics include: a recent briefing on North Korea, Barrasso’s recent visit to Asia to discuss Chinese Soda Ash and the sale of Wyoming beef, the recent court order to reinstate management of Gray Wolves to the state, and other current topics from Washington D.C. Listen here.
WHP Initiative Yields Arrests While Increasing Highway Safety: The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently participated in a criminal interdiction initiative along the Interstate 80 corridor April 10th through the 15th. This initiative was in conjunction with a nationwide effort by the Ohio State Highway Patrol to focus interdiction resources along I-80 across the nation. For this initiative, WHP K-9 teams were patrolling I-80 in the Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins, Rock Springs, and Evanston areas. The WHP K-9 Teams, along with their respective division Troopers assigned to I-80, conducted a high number of traffic stops after a violation was observed with an emphasis on looking for criminal activity including human and drug trafficking as well as increasing highway safety. More information here.
- Former Trump adviser Mike Flynn under DOD investigation, had been warned not to take foreign payments: Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was warned by the Pentagon against receiving payments from foreign governments in 2014 after leaving the Defense Intelligence Agency, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., revealed Thursday. More information here.
- United reaches ‘amicable’ settlement with doctor dragged off flight: Dr. David Dao, the passenger who was recorded being dragged off a United flight in Chicago, has reached a settlement with the airline, his attorney said in a press release. More information here.
