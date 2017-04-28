Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 28, 2017

WHP Initiative Yields Arrests While Increasing Highway Safety: The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently participated in a criminal interdiction initiative along the Interstate 80 corridor April 10th through the 15th. This initiative was in conjunction with a nationwide effort by the Ohio State Highway Patrol to focus interdiction resources along I-80 across the nation. For this initiative, WHP K-9 teams were patrolling I-80 in the Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins, Rock Springs, and Evanston areas. The WHP K-9 Teams, along with their respective division Troopers assigned to I-80, conducted a high number of traffic stops after a violation was observed with an emphasis on looking for criminal activity including human and drug trafficking as well as increasing highway safety. More information here.