Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 28, 2018

Local News:

Crash Claims Life of Rock Springs Man: A Rock Springs man died in a crash on Interstate 80 on Thursday morning. Brian Sanford, 42, has been identified as the victim in the fatal crash. More information here.

Grant Street To Close Monday: Grant Street from College to Center Street will be closed Monday, April 30th as part of the 2018 Overlay Project. More information here.

Drug Take Back Day In Rock Springs Today: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, the Rock Springs Police Department, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. More information here.

Drug Take Back in Green River Today: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, the Green River Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public its 15th opportunity in 7 years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to Smith’s Food and Drug Store at 905 Bridger Drive. More information here.

Local Law Enforcement Celebrate Make A Wish Day Tomorrow: Local and statewide law enforcement agencies are helping Make-A-Wish® Wyoming celebrate World Wish Day on April 29, 2018. Participating law enforcement agencies are displaying “Make-A-Wish Supporter” decals on active duty vehicles during World Wish Day. More information here.

Run With the Badges Today: The YWCA of Sweetwater County is partnering with local law enforcement to host a Sexual Assault Awareness 5K/10K Run and Walk today. Same day registration begins at 8 a.m. at Expedition Island. More information here.

Sports:

The Green River Wolves soccer teams traveled to Evanston Friday and both came away with 4A West Conference wins. The Lady Wolves started the day off with a 2-0 win over the Lady Red Devils. The 4A fifth rated Wolves boys also scored a 2-0 over over Evanston. Both Green River teams will travel to Jackson today.

Rock Springs Lady Tigers nearly had their 4A West conference undefeated streak end, but managed to come away with a 2-2 tie with the Lady Broncs. The Tigers boys were not as fortunate as they fell 2-1 to Jackson. Rock Springs is idle today.

Links to National and International News:

