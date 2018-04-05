Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 5, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Muley Fanatic Foundation Voices Concerns Over Greater Little Mountain Area Future: For the past 20 years, a group of southwestern Wyoming hunters, anglers, oilfield workers, miners, and outdoorsmen and women have spent many long, tireless hours working to protect one of the state’s more beloved places, The Greater Little Mountain Area. More information here.
- Mayor Demshar Will Not Seek Re-Election: View statement here.
Sports:
- Area Girls Soccer Teams to Compete at Worland Invitational: The 2018 Pinnacle Challengers Cup Girls Invitation Soccer Tournament is scheduled Friday and Saturday in Worland. More information here.
- Area Boys Soccer Teams to Compete at Green River Invitational This Weekend: The 2018 Todd Malonek Boys Southwest Invitation Soccer Tournament is scheduled Friday and Saturday in Green River. More information here.
- Coach Bohl Pleased with Positive Steps By Cowboy’s Spring Offense: Several areas of the Wyoming offensive unit took positive steps forward in Tuesday afternoon’s practice said Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl. More information here.
- UW Men’s Swimming and Diving Earns Nine Academic All-WAC Selections: Laramie, Wyoming native Slade Sheaffer was one of nine members on the Wyoming Men’s Swimming and Diving team who were named 2018 Academic All-WAC honorees, the conference announced today. More information here.
