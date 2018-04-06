Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 6, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- YWCA Awarded $30,000 Grant: YWCA of Sweetwater County has been awarded a grant in the amount of $30,000 from the Wyoming Community Foundation of Rock Springs Area. Funding will help support the Early Care and Learning Center, one of the agency’s three programs. More information here.
- Innovation Road Tour In Rock Springs April 17: A tour which brings funding and business assistance resources to entrepreneurs, inventors and innovators will be in Rock Springs on April 17. The Wyoming Innovation Road Tour will be presented in seven Wyoming communities at local community colleges. More information here.
- Historical Museum Asks Commissioners To Consider Providing Storage Space: Sweetwater County Historical Museum Executive Director Brie Blasi spoke to the County Commissioners earlier this week asking them to consider providing a county-owned facility for centralized collections storage. More information here.
- Community Breakfast Today: The Young at Heart Community Center is hosting a Community Breakfast today. An omelet bar breakfast will be served from 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guests are invited to make their own omelet and utilize a variety of ingredients. More information here.
- Wyoming Legislature To Launch New Website: The Wyoming State Legislature is scheduled to launch a new legislative website on Monday. The site can be viewed at www.wyoleg.gov. More information here.
- Business Council Launched Wind Service Directory: The Wyoming Business Council has officially launched the Wyoming Wind Energy Service Company Directory, a website designed to help Wyoming service companies connect with wind developers. Service companies located in Wyoming are encouraged to create a profile on the site highlighting their experience. More information here.
- Yellowstone Issues Firewood Permits: Yellowstone National Park will begin accepting requests for 2018 firewood collection permits Friday, April 6, through Sunday, April 8. If interested, call (307) 344-2116 and leave your name and daytime telephone number. More information here.
- Tip Helps To Solve Poaching Case: Thanks to an important tip from a member of the public, three Tennessee men recently pleaded guilty and were fined more than $15,000 for poaching several deer in the Sheridan area in 2015. More information here.
Sports:
- The 2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Invitational Boys Soccer Tournament kicks of today in Green River. Early matches today include Rawlins vs. Evanston at 10:30 a.m., Rock Springs vs Douglas at noon at GRHS and Green River vs. Riverton at noon at Wolves Stadium.
- The Rock Springs and Green River girls soccer teams will be in Worland at the 2018 Pinnacle Challenger Cup. Today, Green River will open play against Riverton while Rock Springs will wait to open play this afternoon against an earlier match between Powell/Rawlins match.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 6, 2018"