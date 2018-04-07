Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 7, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

RSHS Boys Basketball Coach Jason Buell Resigns: Jason Buell recently resigned from his position as Head Coach of Boys Basketball at Rock Springs High School. More information here.

WYDOT Prepares For Construction Season: As residents in Wyoming know, there are only two seasons in Wyoming—winter and construction. More information here.

UW’s Air Force ROTC Receives Regional Honors: The University of Wyoming’s Air Force ROTC (AFROTC) Detachment 940 was recently named the best small detachment in the Northwest Region for the 2016-17 academic year. More information here.

Grand Teton National Park: Information-Sharing Open Houses on Road Construction: Grand Teton National Park will host two information-sharing open houses for the public to learn about activities and related impacts regarding the construction of the Gros Ventre Roundabout and other safety improvements in the park, as well as other road construction projects in the area. More information here.

Sports:

Both the Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves have moved into the semi-finals of the 2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Invitation soccer tournament in Green River. Today, Green River will play Lander at 11:30 am at Wolves Stadium in the first semi-final game, while Rock Springs will play Worland at 11:30 am, at GRHS, in the other semi-final match. The championship match is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Wolves Stadium.

UW Men’s Golf Set To Host Cowboy Classic: Only two tournaments remain before the Mountain West Championship as Wyoming men’s golf returns to action on Monday hosting its final home tournament of the 2017-18 season. More information here.

Seniors Austin Fort, Josh Harshman And Tyree Mayfield Form Outstanding Tight End Trio For Wyoming Cowboys: Wyoming natives Austin Fort and Josh Harshman are just a part of the tight end group that makes it such a rare occurrence when you have three talented seniors sharing the same position on a football team and all three play equally significant roles, but that is the luxury the Wyoming Cowboy offense has entering the 2018 season. More information here.

