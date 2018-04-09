Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 9, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- RSHS Boys Basketball Coach Jason Buell Resigns: Jason Buell recently resigned from his position as Head Coach of Boys Basketball at Rock Springs High School. More information here.
- RSHS Theater Department Presents “Legally Blonde” The Musical: The Rock Springs High School Theater Department is starting off 2018 with Legally Blonde The Musical Written by Heather Hach with Music and Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin. More information here.
- Wyoming Alumni Event Tickets on Sale Ends Today: The University of Wyoming Alumni Association (UWAA) 26th Annual Scholarship Reception and Auction, sponsored locally by Wyo4News, will be coming to the Sweetwater Events Complex on Friday, April 20th. More information here.
- Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 4/9-4/13: View calendar here.
- Mansface Mountain Music Festival To Take Place In July in Green River: The Muley Fanatic Foundation will be presenting it’s inaugural Mansface Mountain Music Festival July 13th and 14th at Expedition Island in Green River. More information here.
- WYDOT Prepares For Construction Season: As residents in Wyoming know, there are only two seasons in Wyoming—winter and construction. More information here.
- UW’s Air Force ROTC Receives Regional Honors: The University of Wyoming’s Air Force ROTC (AFROTC) Detachment 940 was recently named the best small detachment in the Northwest Region for the 2016-17 academic year. More information here.
- Grand Teton National Park: Information-Sharing Open Houses on Road Construction: Grand Teton National Park will host two information-sharing open houses for the public to learn about activities and related impacts regarding the construction of the Gros Ventre Roundabout and other safety improvements in the park, as well as other road construction projects in the area. More information here.
Sports:
- Rock Springs Tigers Finish Third At 2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Invitational (Picture Essay): View pictures here.
- Green River Wolves Take Home 2018 Todd Malonek Southwest Invitational Championship (Picture Essay): View pictures here.
- Distance Runners Lead Pokes At CU Invitational: Three UW all-time top 10 marks from the Wyoming distance unit highlighted Wyoming track & field’s trip to the CU Invitational on Saturday. More information here.
- Cowgirl Tennis Earns 4-3 Victory Over Falcons: The Wyoming tennis team (10-6 overall, 2-1 MW) battled to a 4-3 win over the Air Force Falcons (11-4 overall, 0-2 MW) on Friday evening. More information here.
- UW Men’s Golf Set To Host Cowboy Classic: Only two tournaments remain before the Mountain West Championship as Wyoming men’s golf returns to action on Monday hosting its final home tournament of the 2017-18 season. More information here.
- Seniors Austin Fort, Josh Harshman And Tyree Mayfield Form Outstanding Tight End Trio For Wyoming Cowboys: Wyoming natives Austin Fort and Josh Harshman are just a part of the tight end group that makes it such a rare occurrence when you have three talented seniors sharing the same position on a football team and all three play equally significant roles, but that is the luxury the Wyoming Cowboy offense has entering the 2018 season. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: April 9, 2018"