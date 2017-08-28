Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 28, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Farson-Eden Volleyball Results From Saturday: Saturday Farson-Eden Pronghorn Volleyball results from the Saratoga Invitational. More information here.
- Lady Tiger Volleyball Results From Saturday: Saturday Lady Tiger Volleyball results from the Cheyenne Invitational. More information here.
- Rock Springs Independent Paranormal: Connecting To The Other Side: When it comes to connecting with those who have come before us here in Sweetwater County, there is one group locally who makes it their mission to do the best they can to make that connection, that group is Rock Springs Independent Paranormal. More information here.
- Rangers Recover Body Of Deceased Climber: Rangers recovered the body of a deceased climber in Grand Teton National Park on Friday, August 25. More information here.
- Cowgirls Notch Home Opening Win Over South Dakota: The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team gave their hometown fans a show during a straight-set win over South Dakota. More information here.
- Community Baby Shower Scheduled For September 9th: Calling all pregnant women, new moms, and parenting families! The third annual Sweetwater County Community Baby Shower is happening in September. More information here.
- Rock Springs Main Street/URA Receives Donation: WyoData recently presented a $300.00 donation to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA. More information here.
- Tigers Fall In Football Opener And Other 4A Scores: The Rock Springs Tigers football team traveled to Sheridan to open their 2017 football season. More information here.
- Farson-Eden Volleyball Results From Friday: Here are the Friday results for the Farson-Eden Lady Pronghorn Volleyball competing in the two day Saratoga Invitational. More information here.
- Lady Tiger Volleyball Results From Friday: Friday Lady Tiger Volleyball results from Cheyenne Invitational. More information here.
- Health Issues For Statewide Gonorrhea Increase: With gonorrhea infections continuing to climb, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) recently sent an alert to healthcare providers across the state. More information here.
- Judge Considers Admissibility Of DNA Evidence In Quality Inn Stabbing Trial: A District Judge in Sweetwater County is considering if evidence from a newly utilized DNA analysis software will be admitted during the trial. More information here.
- Two Charged In Railroad Death Near Wamsutter: Two people have been charged in the death of a transient east of Wamsutter on August 18th. More information here.
- WHP’s K-9 Wendy Retires: On August 21st, 2017, Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 Wendy officially retired after eight years of faithful service to the state of Wyoming. More information here.
- Hitching Post Construction Update And Closure: The City of Green River Engineering Division has issued the following update regarding the Hitching Post Drive Reconstruction Project. More information here.
- Record Numbers Visit Park For Total Solar Eclipse: Grand Teton National Park experienced record visitation August 18-21, as visitors traveled to the park to view the total solar eclipse. More information here.
- BLM Pinedale Field Office Invites Public To Campground Cleanup For 2017 National Public Lands Day: The Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office is inviting families, individuals, clubs and organizations to help cleanup and complete needed maintenance at Warren Bridge Campground. More information here.
- Race On The Rocks Results: Wyoming’s only USAT certified Triathlon took place last Saturday, August 19th, 2017. More information here.
- One Of WHP’s Four Legged Finest Retires: August 1st, 2017 marked the retirement of Wyoming Highway Patrol K-9 Basil after nine years of service with Patrol. More information here.
- BLM And Youth Group Improve Sweetwater Guard Station: The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office recently teamed up with the Conservation Outdoor Recreation Education group to improve the Sweetwater Guard Station Campground. More information here.
National News:
- Harvey: “Unprecedented” flooding ‘beyond anything experienced’ inundates Houston area, kills at least 3: Houston is being inundated with “unprecedented” devastating flooding after ferocious Hurricane Harvey set in over southeast Texas this weekend, dumping torrential rain on the city, with no end in sight. More information here.
- Houston mayor defends decision not to issue evacuation order: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner argued on Sunday that an evacuation of Harris County, which is currently seeing “unprecedented” flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, would have led to a far worse calamity for area residents. More information here.
