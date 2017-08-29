Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 29, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Anglesey Defense Requests Trial To Be Dismissed or Continued: The defense for a Green River Police Officer accused in the death of a toddler eight years ago has requested for the trial to be dismissed or continued. Joshua Merseal, defense attorney for 35-year-old Jacob Anglesey, filed the Motion to Continue Trial in Third Judicial District Court on Friday. The motion alleges that the State failed to provide the defense with the same information provided to the State’s experts. A hearing on the matter will take place today. More information here.

Windows Damaged At Washington Elementary: Several windows were damaged at Washington Elementary School in Green River this weekend after an 11-year-old accessed the school and damaged the property. According to Green River Police reports, a teacher who was in the school contacted the police after hearing crashing noises at about 1:18 p.m. on Saturday and locating an 11-year-old boy inside with a hammer and a flashlight. More information here.

Local Pitchers Perform Well At State Horseshoe Tournament [PHOTOS]: Several local competitors pitched at the 2017 State Horseshoe Tournament in Worland over the weekend including eight from Sweetwater County, two from Jackson, and one from Big Piney. The tournament took place Saturday and Sunday. More information here.

South Dakota Teen Dies in Wyoming Crash: A 13-year-old South Dakota girl died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash near Hartville, Wyoming on Saturday. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 13-year-old Lilly Nehring, of Rapid City, South Dakota died in the crash which occurred at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday on WY 270 near mile post 510. More information here.

How To Help Victims Of Hurricane Harvey: Here are a couple of the best ways to financially help with relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. More information here.

Today A “Test Day” For Firefighters At Pole Creek Fire, Weather Creates Favorable Burning Conditions: The Pole Creek Fire near Kemmerer has grown to 3036 acres with 55% containment. More information here.

8 Things to Know About Hank Ketelsen, WWCC Adjunct Professor of Photography: Western Wyoming Community College welcomes new faculty, staff, and students as the 2017-2018 school year commences. The college boasts of a diverse and talented faculty, now including an adjunct professor of photography, Hank Ketelsen. More information here.

How To Prevent Salmonella From Backyard Chickens: People across the country have become ill this year from salmonella connected to backyard flocks of chickens, ducks and geese. More information here.

Libraries and CFAC closed Sept. 2 through Sept. 4 for Labor Day: All libraries in the Sweetwater County Library System and the Community Fine Arts Center will be closed Saturday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 4 for Labor Day. The libraries will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 5. More information here.

National News:

Harvey’s death toll climbs to 6 in Texas amid “epic and catastrophic” flooding: The death toll has climbed to six in Texas amid the “epic and catastrophic” flooding left behind in the southeast part of the state from Hurricane Harvey. More information here.

North Korean missile flies over Japan, Pentagon says: North Korea has fired a missile that flew over Japan, the Pentagon confirmed. More information here.