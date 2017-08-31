Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: August 31, 2017

Latest

August 31, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Farson-Eden Begins Season With Home Opener Saturday: The Farson-Eden Pronghorns begin their 2017 season at home this Saturday against the Guernsey-Sunrise Vikings. More information here.

 

  • New Wyoming Equipment Truck And Trailer Unveiled: Wyoming Football unveiled a brand new equipment trailer with a brand new design on Wednesday at War Memorial Stadium. More information here.

 

  • Rock Springs High School Hall Of Fame Induction Banquet Scheduled For Saturday: Tickets for the 2017 Rock Springs High School Hall of Fame Induction banquet are on sale now. More information here.

 

  • State Task Force on People-Powered Transport Meets Sept. 6: The public is invited to listen to the Wyoming Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force call-in meeting. More information here.

 

  • Cowboys And Cowgirls To Open 2017 Season At CSU Duals: The University of Wyoming cross country team begins its 2017 season on Friday, facing regional opponents in Fort Collins, Colo., at the CSU Duals. More information here.

 

  • Governor Mead Submits Comments On Southwest Wyoming Natural Gas Project: The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) recently released its draft environmental review of the Normally Pressured Lance (NPL) natural gas project in southwest Wyoming. More information here.

  • Green River Trash Schedule: The city of Green River has released the following dates and times for trash collection for the Labor Day holiday. More information here.

 

  • Labor Day Closures In Sweetwater County: There are several closures around Sweetwater County in observance of Labor Day on Monday, September 4th. More information here.

 

  • City Of Green River Offers Explanation For Smell For Wastewater Treatment Plant: Over the past few weeks, many Green River residents have noticed some very foul odors coming from the Wastewater Treatment Plant on East Teton. More information here.

 

  • Dewar Drive And Elk Street Open: With a summer full of construction on two of the most heavily traveled roadways in Rock Springs, Dewar Drive and Elk Street are mostly open to traffic. More information here.

 

  • Yellowstone Hosts Public Lands Day Projects, Volunteers Welcome: The National Park Service is seeking volunteers for a work project in the Blacktail Plateau area of Yellowstone National Park. More information here.

 

  • BLM Rawlins Hosts 2017 Industry And Government Conference: The Bureau of Land Management Rawlins Field Office will host the 2017 Industry/Government conference on Wednesday, Sept. 13. More information here.

National News:

(Via ABC News)

  • Harvey: Thousands await rescue as estimated 30,000 to 40,000 homes destroyed in Houston area: Thousands of people likely remain stranded, and an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 homes have been destroyed in the Houston area as Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical depression, continued to batter the Gulf Coast with torrential rains, flooding and strong winds on Wednesday, Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said. More information here.

 

  • “No way to prevent” potential chemical plant explosion near Houston, Arkema CEO says: The situation at an Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texas, outside of Houston, has become “serious,” the company said in a statement, and there is a risk that the plant could catch fire or explode. More information here.

 

Wyo4News Obituaries

 

