Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 1, 2017

December 1, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Television Show To Detail Serial Killer’s Link To Sweetwater County Cold Case: A show detailing a serial killer’s link to a local cold case will air this weekend on Investigation Discovery. More information here.

 

  • Mayor’s Tree Lighting In Green River To Take Place Today: The Angel Tree will be on display at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River beginning today. More information here.

 

  • Wyoming Landscape Conservation Initiative Executive Committee Invites Public To Meeting: The Wyoming Landscape Conservation Initiative (WLCI) Executive Committee will meet beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, and ending at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 (or earlier as necessary). More information here.

 

  • Angel Tree At Mission At Castle Rock: The Mayor’s Tree Lighting in Green River is set to take place tonight at the Clock Tower in Green River. More information here.

 

  • Game And Fish & BLM Use Drones To Develop Planting Plan: The Douglas Wildlife Biologist Willow Bish recently joined with the BLM to use technology to develop a planting plan for mountain mahogany. More information here.

  • Area Teams Rank In Top Five In Basketball Pre-Season Rankings: Wyopreps.com has recently released the Pre-Season Basketball rankings for both Boys and Girls Basketball and four area teams have made the list. More information here.

 

  • Area Students Make All-State Choir: The Wyoming High School Activities Association has released the names of the All-State Choir students who will perform in Evanston in January. Many area students will be attending. More information here.

 

  • Area Students Make All-State Band: The Wyoming High School Activities Association has released the names of the All-State Band and All-State Orchestra students who will perform in Evanston in January. Many area students will be attending. More information here.

 

  • Cowgirls Drop NIVC First Round Match To TCU: The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team unfortunately saw its season come to an end on Thursday afternoon at the North Texas Volleyball Center in Denton, Texas. More information here.

 

  • Cowboys Drop Road Game At Denver: The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team traveled to Denver University last night to take on Denver University in the Front Range Showdown game. More information here.

 

National and International News:

(Via ABC News)

  • Jury finds undocumented immigrant not guilty of murder of Kate Steinle: A jury has found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty in the murder of Kate Steinle, the woman whose shooting death on a San Francisco pier in 2015 provoked an immigration debate. More information here.

 

  • Senate voting on tax reform put on hold over tax increase trigger: Senate Republican efforts to pass a tax reform bill suffered a set back Thursday night. More information here.

 

  • Conyers “not going to be pressured” to resign, attorney says: Embattled Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., is “not going to be pressured” to resign from office after House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called on the congressman to step down Thursday over sexual harassment allegations. More information here.

 

  • White House crafted plan to replace Tillerson as Secretary of State, source says: The White House developed a plan in recent months to remove Secretary of State Rex Tillerson from his post and replace him with current CIA Director Mike Pompeo, a source confirmed to ABC News on Thursday. More information here.

 

 

