Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 11, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Subject Arrested In Auto Burglaries, Police Ask Potential Victims To Come Forward: The Rock Springs Police Department is asking anyone who may be victims in an auto burglary and forgery case to contact the RSPD. More information here.
- GR Fire Dept. Response At Viaduct Grill Due To Chimney Concerns: The Green River Fire Department responded to the Viaduct Grill last night after a passerby noticed sparks and embers coming from the chimney. More information here.
- Drugs and Guns: A Prison Sentence in One Case and Another Pending: A Cheyenne man sentenced this month to a lengthy federal prison term probably wishes a team of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office detectives hadn’t been in Wyoming’s capital city for training early this summer. More information here.
- Rock Springs City Council Approves Wine and Book Bar: During their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the Rock Springs City Council approved a request from Rock Springs residents Lisa Ryberg and Clark Stith for the approval of a satellite liquor license for a wine and book bar. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Historical Museum to Display Marguerite Santa: The Rock Springs Historical Museum staff has put the Marguerite Santa on display for the Holidays in his traditional spot in front of the firehouse doors. More information here.
- Green River Boys Win Pentathlon Meet: The Green River High School boy’s swim team won the eight team Gillette Pentathlon meet Saturday at the Gillette Aquatic Center. More information here.
- Green River And Rock Springs Speech And Debate Results: Click here for results.
- Area High School Basketball Results From Saturday: Click here for results.
- UW Trustees Plan Teleconference Meeting Wednesday: The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider a number of issues during a meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, via teleconference. More information here.
- Recruits Sought For Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Training Academy: Sweetwater County Fire District #1 is seeking recruits for their upcoming training academy. More information here.
National and International News:
- As California firefighters get ahead of some wildfires, others still rage: Communities along Southern California’s coast were still seeing fresh evacuations on Sunday as the seemingly unstoppable Thomas fire, fueled by plentiful brush and shifty Santa Ana winds. Several swaths of the city of Carpinteria were placed under mandatory evacuation overnight and into Sunday, fire officials confirmed, as the blaze continues to threaten structures. More information here.
- Roy Moore aide ‘highly’ doubts there will be Senate ethics probe if Moore wins: With the highly anticipated Alabama special election just a day away, a top aide for embattled GOP candidate Roy Moore is confident he’ll win and that he won’t face a Senate ethics investigation when he gets to Washington. More information here.
- US Jerusalem announcement spurs weekend of protests, Palestinian officials won’t meet with Pence: It was a weekend of protest in the Middle East and elsewhere following President Donald Trump‘s decision last week to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, including a violent demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in Beirut. More information here.
- Paul Manafort due back in court: The president’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort is due back in court Monday for a routine pre-trial hearing on multiple charges including money laundering and making false statements to investigators in the Russia probe. Manafort and his associate Rick Gates will appear in federal court in Washington. More information here.
