Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 12, 2017

Local News:
- Judge Considers Anglesey’s Plea Withdrawal: A judge is considering whether or not to allow an ex-police officer to withdraw his plea of No Contest in the death of a toddler. 3rd Judicial District Judge Rick Lavery said he will make his ruling by Wednesday as to whether or not the court will allow 35-year-old Jacob Anglesey to withdraw his plea. More information here.
- Rock Springs Man Arrested For Stabbing: A Rock Springs man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stabbing another man during an altercation. Mario Moreno, 56 of Rock Springs, was arrested in the early morning hours on Saturday for one count of Aggravated Assault, according to a press release from the Rock Springs Police Department. More information here.
- Governor Matt Mead Speaks At Rock Springs Chamber Luncheon [VIDEO]: Governor Mead discussed his proposed budget for the upcoming legislative session. In addition, Governor Mead spoke about the ENDOW Initiative, Outdoor Recreation Taskforce, and Education. More information here.
- Over 100 Pounds of Marijuana Interdicted; California Couple Arrested: What started out as a speeding ticket ended up in felony drug charges for a California couple on Saturday morning, according to Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell. More information here.
- Sweetwater County School District #1 December Events: Schools in Sweetwater County School District #1 are getting into the holiday spirit with holiday performances, concerts, recitals, and more. More information here.
- Sweetwater County School District #2 Holiday Performances: Schools in Sweetwater County School District #2 are getting into the holiday spirit with holiday performances, concerts, recitals, and more. More information here.
- UW Trustees Plan Teleconference Meeting Wednesday: The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider a number of issues during a meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, via teleconference. More information here.
- Sports: The Wyoming Cowboys basketball team is at home tonight against Eastern Washington. Game time is 7:00 pm with the pregame show beginning at 6:30 pm on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM or streamed at 99KSIT.com.
- Wyoming Cowgirls basketball will also play today in Laramie. The Cowgirls take on Colorado Christian at 3:00 pm. WyoRadio will stream that game at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 2:30 pm.
National and International News:
- NYC terror suspect seems to have been prepared to die in attack, source says: The 27-year-old man who allegedly set off an explosive in the New York City subway system Monday morning seemed to have been prepared to die as a suicide bomber, a law enforcement source said. More information here.
- Trump accusers call for Congress to investigate sexual harassment allegations against him: Three women who previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct or harassment in the years before his election are calling for Congress to investigate the allegations against him after a week in which three members of Congress stepped down over similar claims. More information here.
- Moore, Jones set to face off in Alabama Senate election: Alabama voters head to the polls Tuesday to elect a U.S. Senator in a race thrust into the national spotlight after allegations of sexual misconduct against the Republican nominee, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore. More information here.
- Huge California wildfire in Ventura, Santa Barbara counties has charred 230,000 acres : The Thomas fire, the worst of five wildfires currently burning in California, grew by more than 50,000 acres on Sunday, making it the fifth-largest wildfire in the state’s history, fire officials said. More information here.
