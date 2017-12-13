Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 13, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- All West Communications Drops AMC In Sweetwater County: Many residents in Sweetwater County were surprised on Sunday when they attempted to watch the mid-season finale of a popular show only to find their cable provider no longer offered the channel. More information here.
- Hospital Doctors Elect Leaders: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County physicians have elected a new slate of officers. More information here.
- BLM Releases Proposed Visual Resource Plan Amendments In South-central Wyoming: The BLM released a proposed Resource Management Plan Amendment and Environmental Assessment that identifies how visual resources should be managed on public lands in southcentral Wyoming. More information here.
- Museum Announces Anniversary Exhibit: The Sweetwater County Historical Museum recently announced an exhibit celebrating its 50th anniversary. More information here.
- Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility Reopening With Winter Adoption Event: The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility will reopen with a wild horse adoption event on Jan. 5-6. More information here.
- Rock Springs Boxers Compete And Garner Rankings In USA Boxing’s National Tournament: Four Rock Springs youth amateur boxers competed in the USA National Championships last week in Salt Lake City, UT. More information here.
Sports:
- Both the Wyoming Cowboys (8-3) and the Wyoming Cowgirls (7-3) basketball teams were victorious yesterday in Laramie.
- The Cowboys came from five points down in the last 18 seconds of the regulation to send the game into overtime and came away with a 93-88 win over Eastern Washington (3-8).
- The Cowgirls had an easier time in posting their 62-33 win over Colorado Christian (3-6). The Lady Pokes led 41-19 at the half and played mostly bench players in the second half.
- Flaming Gorge Classic Schedule: December 14-16, 2017: View schedule here.
- Area High School Sports Schedule December 11-16, 2017: View schedule here.
National and International News:
- Doug Jones wins Alabama Senate race in seismic Democratic victory: Doug Jones, a Democratic former U.S. attorney whose long-shot candidacy was bolstered by a wave of sexual misconduct accusations against his opponent Roy Moore, will win the special election to become Alabama’s junior U.S. senator, ABC News can project, based on its analysis of the vote. More information here.
- More than 100 House Democrats call for congressional probe of Trump sexual misconduct allegations: More than 110 House Democrats have joined a letter to the leaders of the House Oversight Committee calling for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against President Donald Trump. More information here.
- Tillerson to North Korea: “We’re ready” to meet “without precondition”: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. is “ready to talk any time North Korea would like to talk … without precondition,” in a surprising change for a member of the Trump administration. More information here.
- Skirball fire sparked by illegal cooking fire, California officials say: The Skirball brushfire that caused residents of Los Angeles’ affluent Bel-Air neighborhood to flee their multimillion-dollar mansions last week was sparked by an illegal cooking fire, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a press release Tuesday. More information here.
