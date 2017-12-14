Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 14, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Car Crashes Into Home In Green River: On December 12, 2017 at approximately 7:06 p.m. Green River Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of Shoshone Avenue and Honor Way for a report a vehicle struck a residence. More information here.
- UW President and Professor To Visit Rock Springs High School Today: University of Wyoming President Laurie Nichols and University of Wyoming Professor Danny Dale will be in Rock Springs today as the two plan to visit with students at Rock Springs High School. More information here.
- Green River Police Department Warns Of Scam: Social Security Scam calls have been circulating in our Green River community. More information here.
- Sweetwater BOCES And Broadway Theater Present Scholarship Award: Last summer, the Broadway Theater introduced an internship/scholarship program for students interested in the performing arts, theater operations, marketing and similar programs. More information here.
- Bikes And Bears Registration Coming To A Close Sunday: The final day to register for the Ninth Annual Bikes and Bears Giveaway is coming up this Saturday evening. More information here.
- Young At Heart Community Breakfast, Bake and Craft Fair December 14th & 15th: The Young at Heart Community Center has proudly served Sweetwater county since 1973. More information here.
Sports:
- The Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament gets underway today in Rock Springs and Green River. Boys and girls teams from Wyoming, Utah and Idaho will be competing. Rock Springs Lady Tigers open play at 4:20 pm today against Lyman. The Tiger boys will follow around 6:00 pm against Rawlins. Both of the those game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 4:00 pm.
- In Green River, the Lady Wolves will open play against Thunder Basin at 6:00 pm with the Wolves to follow at 7:40 pm against Dayton, Idaho Westside.
- Other area basketball today, both the Farson-Eden girls and boys will be at Dubois.
National and International News:
- Trump gives “closing argument” on taxes as Senate and House GOP reach possible deal: In what administration officials billed as a “closing argument” on tax reform, President Donald Trump used a speech in the grand foyer of the White House Wednesday to amplify voices of Americans he claims will directly benefit from the Senate and House Republican tax reform agreement announced earlier in the day. More information here.
- Rosenstein defends Mueller, pushes back at suggestion of bias in Russia probe: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein offered a strong defense of Robert Mueller‘s appointment and actions as special counsel on Wednesday and further praised the FBI, even as the bureau has been criticized by President Donald Trump in recent weeks. More information here.
- Roy Moore’s loss sparks finger-pointing in the White House : (NOTE LANGUAGE) New Alabama Senator-elect, Democrat Doug Jones says he received a “very gracious” congratulatory phone call from President Donald Trump after his upset win Tuesday, despite the president’s strong, late campaigning for his opponent Roy Moore. More information here.
- Advocacy groups sue US military for sexual assault records: Two advocacy groups are suing the U.S. military for records pertaining to sexual assault and the military justice system. More information here.
