Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 15, 2017

Local News:
- Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office To Begin Issuing Drug Overdose Meds For Emergencies: Sweetwater County patrol deputy sheriffs, detectives, and detention officers will soon routinely be carrying doses of a special medication to counteract opioid drug overdoses in emergency situations. Sheriff Mike Lowell said the medication is called Narcan, which is a brand name for naloxone, an opioidantagonist used for the complete or partial reversal of opioid overdose, including respiratory depression. More information here.
- Snow Expected Tomorrow: Snow is expected across the region tomorrow. Colder air will begin to stream into the region tonight, and snow is expected to begin in Sweetwater County after 11 a.m. tomorrow. More information here.
- Bikes and Bears Works With Local Businesses: Bikes and Bears worked with local businesses and community members to make this year’s event extra special. In its 9th year, the program is keeping things local by obtaining 150 bikes from Ace Hardware. Each bike was meticulously assembled by participants in Life Skills—a program which provides hands on experience for over 40 children and adults with disabilities each year. More information here.
- ExxonMobil Corporation Make Donation: Western Wyoming Community College’s Oil and Gas Technology Program recently received a charitable donation of $3,500 from ExxonMobil Corporation. The funds are intended to support the Oil and Gas Program which provides substantial employee training and development for ExxonMobil. More information here.
- Yellowstone’s Winter Season Begins Today: Beginning at 8 a.m. today, Yellowstone National Park roads will open to the public for motorized oversnow travel. Visitors will be able to travel the park’s interior roads on commercially-guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches from the North, West, and South Entrances. Visitors who have proper permits can also participate in the non-commercially guided snowmobile trips. More information here.
National and International News:
- FCC votes to roll back net neutrality rules: The Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to repeal the so-called net neutrality rules that govern the way internet service providers treat different types of content and data. More information here.
- GOP tax plan on shaky Ground: Rubio announces he’s a no, for now: The tax bill compromise reached by House and Senate negotiators now won’t be unveiled until Monday. And at least one new Republican defector may make it difficult for Congressional Republicans to get the measure to President Donald Trump‘s desk before his Christmas deadline. More information here.
- Alleged driver in “Unite the Right” rally violence in Charlottesville charged with first-degree murder: (NOTE LANGUAGE) The driver accused of barreling a car into a crowd protesting the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia has been charged with first-degree murder. More information here.
- President Trump to visit FBI National Academy following comments that bureau is in “tatters”: President Trump will visit the FBI National Academy on Friday amid heightened tensions with the bureau whose reputation he recently described as “in tatters,” and its standing as the “worst in history.” More information here.
