Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 16, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Anglesey’s Plea Withdrawal Denied: A District Court Judge has denied an ex-Green River Police Officer’s request to withdraw his No Contest plea in the death of a toddler. During a hearing on Monday, Anglesey’s defense requested that 3rd Judicial District Judge Rick Lavery allow Anglesey to withdraw his plea and instead move forward with trial proceedings. Judge Lavery denied the motion on Friday and ruled that Anglesey will face sentencing for Voluntary Manslaughter. More information here.

Snow Expected To Impact Travel: The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning travelers that snow is expected in Western Wyoming and this weekend, causing high travel impacts and dangerous road conditions. More information here.

Final Santa Saturday & Free Carriage Rides Today: The final Santa Saturday in Downtown Rock Springs is upon us, making this the last chance to see Santa at the Rock Springs Historical Museum and get a free carriage ride in Downtown Rock Springs this holiday season. More information here.

Cowboys Host Texas Southern Today: Wyoming will host an NCAA Participant from a season ago in Texas Southern on Saturday evening at 8 p.m. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since 1988, as UW will look to extend their 19 game non-conference home winning streak. More information here.

Rock Springs Tigers Take The Win In Game Two: With a strong third-quarter push, the Rock Springs Tigers take the win over the Rich High Rebels in game two of the Flaming Gorge Classic. More information here.

Rock Springs Lady Tigers Take The Win Over Rawlins: In what was a heavily fouled game two, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers come away with the win at the Flaming Gorge Classic. More information here.

Gene Emerson is November Volunteer of the Month: The Rock Springs Main Street/URA recently announced their November Volunteer of the Month – Gene Emerson. More information here.

UW Cybersecurity Center Ramps Up: Efforts to improve cybersecurity throughout Wyoming have picked up steam over the past few months, thanks to the College of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Wyoming. UW’s Cybersecurity Education and Research (CEDAR) center provides centralized resources and communication to university, government, community and industry partners in all aspects relating to cybersecurity. More information here.