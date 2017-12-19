Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 19, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- One Case Of Measles Confirmed At RSJH: Sweetwater County School District #1 has confirmed that one student within the district has contracted the measles virus. One student from Rock Springs Junior High is confirmed to have measles, according to information from SWCSD#1. The District nursing staff has spoken with the student’s parent, health provider, and Public Health Officer Dr. Stachon, and bloodwork confirmed the rash is measles. More information here.
- Bikes and Bears Winners: Below is the list of winners for the 2017 Infinity Power and Controls Bikes and Bears Contest. Winners can pick up their bike or bear at Infinity Power & Controls from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday, December 18, 2017 through Thursday, December 21, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22, 2017. Infinity Power & Controls is located 1701 DeCora Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901. See the list of winners here.
- Meetings Today: The Board of County Commissioners of Sweetwater County meets for its regularly scheduled meeting today beginning at 8″30 a.m. See the agenda here. The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils also meet today at 7 p.m. See the Rock Springs City Council agenda here. See the Green River City Council Agenda here.
- Jan Layne is New Finance Director at MHSC: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has a new finance director. CFO Tami Love made the announcement earlier this month. Jan Layne replaces Love as the controller (finance director). More information here.
- Local Internet Providers Comment on Net Neutrality: Following the Federal Communications Commission’s vote on Thursday to repeal net neutrality rules, Wyo4News has reached out to local internet providers for their statements on the topic. More information here.
- Green River Chamber Warns About Advertising Calls: The Green River Chamber of Commerce is warning people of a company claiming to seek advertising for the Sweetwater County Guide. The company, Community Publications, has allegedly contacted chamber members for advertising. The Green River Chamber of Commerce says they have not partnered with the company nor have the Rock Springs Chamber or Travel and Tourism. More information here.
- Tips for Avoiding Car Accidents This Holiday Season: Although the search for the perfect gift at the mall can be vicious during the holiday season, the parking lot outside the mall actually is much more dangerous. Parking lots already are dangerous, leading to more than 50,000 crashes and 500 deaths around the country each year, according to the National Safety Council. More information here.
Sports:
- Wyoming Cowboy junior guard Justin James recorded double-doubles in wins against Eastern Washington and Texas Southern, for his efforts he was named the Mountain West Player of the Week. It is the first time in his career he has earned the award. For the week, the Port Saint Lucie, Fla. native, averaged 20.5 points per game and averaged 11 rebounds per night. James has recorded double-doubles in four of his last five contests scoring 20 points or more in each game.
- The Wyoming Cowboys basketball team returns to action tonight by hosting Northern Colorado. Game time is 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM.
National and International News:
- At least 3 dead from Amtrak train derailment in Washington state: At least three people died and dozens were injured after an Amtrak train on the inaugural run of a new route derailed in Washington state this morning, with part of the train careening off an overpass onto a heavily-trafficked highway below, a local official said. More information here.
- Congress could vote on tax reform today: Congress could voting on the GOP tax bill as soon as Tuesday finally putting a legislative victory for President Trump within sight. On Monday, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Me, announced that she would support the bill, meaning there are no Republican Senators on record as “no” votes. More information here.
- Puerto Rico’s governor orders review of deaths after Hurricane Maria “regardless” of listed cause: The governor of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico is ordering the Puerto Rico Demographic Registry and the Department of Public Safety to review all deaths that have occurred since Hurricane Maria hit in September, “regardless of what the death certificate says.” More information here.
