Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 2, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Crime Stoppers Seeks Identity Of Shoplifting Suspects: Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers has released photos of two suspects in a shoplifting incident which occurred at the Loaf N Jug on College Drive. More information here.

1st Bank Donates Hundreds Of Pounds Of Baby Food And Formula: 1st Banks’ Baby Food and Formula Drive resulted in more than 300 pounds of donations for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. More information here.

Santa Saturday & Free Carriage Ride Today: Tomorrow marks the second Saturday this year that people can visit Santa and get a free horse-drawn carriage ride in Downtown Rock Springs. More information here.

Holiday Lighted Parade Today: A total of 28 entries are expected at the Holiday Lighted Parade in Downtown Rock Springs today. More information here.

The Polar Express At The Broadway Theater Today: Special showings of the movie “The Polar Express” will be held at the Broadway Theater in Rock Springs today. More information here.

Rock Springs Mayor’s Tree Lighting Today:The Mayor’s Tree Lighting in Green River is set to occur before the annual Holiday Lighted Parade today. More information here.

Judges Sought For Green River Speech And Debate Tournament: Judges are needed for a Speech and Debate Tournament in Green River on December 8th and 9th. More information here.

WWCC’s Music Students To Perform Two Winter Concerts: The performing arts students at Western Wyoming Community College will play and sing in two festive winter concerts on December 4th and 6th. More information here.

Wyoming Cowgirl Basketball Set To Host Idaho State Sunday: The Wyoming women’s basketball returns to the friendly confines of the Double A on Sunday as it hosts the Idaho State Bengals. More information here.

National and International News:

