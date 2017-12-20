Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 20, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Two Teens Arrested After Pursuit: Two Rock Springs teens are in custody as the result of a disturbance, a burglary, a car theft, and a pursuit, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said this afternoon. Jacob Daniel Negus and Isaiah Tyler Gentry, both 18-year-old residents of the Life Skills Wyoming house were arrested following he incident and await their initial appearance in circuit court. More information here.
- Green River Football Head Coach Resigns: In a press release from Tony Beardsley, District Athletic/Activities Director of Sweetwater County School District #2, it was announced that Don Maggi has stepped down as the head football coach of the Green River Wolves. More information here.
- Commissioners Make two Board Appointments: More information here. The County Commissioners have appointed two new members to boards in Sweetwater County. Robert Spicer was appointed to the Events Complex Fair Board, and Debbie Leisch was appointed to the Library Board.
- Congratulations Nursing Students!: Western Wyoming Community College’s Associates Degree of Nursing graduating class of May 2017, had a 100% first-attempt NCLEX national exam pass rate. More information here.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Receives Rocky Mountain Power Funds: Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters has been awarded a $300 grant from Rocky Mountain Power for their annual holiday party. Funds were used to provide a traditional holiday dinner for families in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. More information here.
- BSA CoEd Exploring Program Kickoff Meeting This Wednesday: On Wednesday, December 20, Boy Scouts of America Wyoming Trails District will be kicking off its Rock Springs area Exploring program with an organizational meeting at 7:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 307 C Street, in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Libraries, CFAC Will Be Closed Dec. 23-26, And Dec. 30-Jan. 2 For Holidays: All libraries in the Sweetwater County Library System and the Community Fine Arts Center will be closed on Dec. 23-26 for the Christmas holiday. They will reopen for regular hours on Dec. 27. The libraries and CFAC will also be closed Dec. 30-Jan. 2 for New Year’s. They will reopen for regular hours on Jan. 3. More information here.
National and International News:
- Republicans poised to pass sweeping tax measure, despite snafu: The Senate voted late Tuesday night to advance Republicans’ ambitious $1.5 trillion rewrite of the tax code, moving one step closer to achieving their first major legislative victory under President Donald Trump. More information here.
- NTSB: Derailed train was traveling 80 mph in a 30-mph zone: A county transit employee and a former Washington Transportation Department civil engineer were two of the three people killed when an Amtrak train derailed in Washington state Monday. More information here.
- At least 12 killed, including a minor, in Mexico tour bus crash: Passengers who were traveling on two Royal Caribbean cruise ships were involved in a deadly bus crash in Mexico, a spokesman for the cruise line told ABC News. More information here.
- New international group will put pressure on North Korea, Tillerson says: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland announced a new international group to increase the pressure on North Korea as the U.S.’s top diplomat pushes for a diplomatic solution to the global crisis over the regime’s growing nuclear and ballistic missile programs. More information here.
