Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 22, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Anglesey Sentenced To Lengthy Prison Term For Toddler’s Death: An ex-Green River Police Officer will serve a lengthy prison term for killing a toddler nearly nine years ago. More information here.
- Irene Parsons Dismissed As Green River Chamber CEO: Irene Parsons has been dismissed as the CEO of the Green River Chamber of Commerce. More information here.
- Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Car vs Semi Crash Near Bondurant: Yesterday December 21st, 2017 at approximately 8:44 am the SCSO received calls of an accident at mile marker 134 on US Highway 189/191 near Bondurant. More information here.
- Sheriff’s Office Serves Others With Food And Donations At Loaves And Fishes Soup Kitchen: Over the last couple of years, Sheriff Mike Lowell has tried to make a habit of volunteering his time at Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Scam Reported In Green River: According to the Green River Police reports, Officers responded to the report of a phone scam Wednesday afternoon. More information here.
- Game and Fish Seeks Public Comment On Wyoming Wildlife: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is embarking on a major project to gather input from the public to chart a path for the future of Wyoming’s wildlife. More information here.
- Buy Licenses For 2018 And Save: Residents and non-residents can save in the month of December on annual fishing, small game, and game bird licenses, and lifetime licenses and stamps for the 2018 season. More information here.
Sports
- Wyoming Cowgirls closed out their non-conference season with a 63-40 loss at 14th rated Duke last night. Cowgirls will open conference play on December 28th at San Diego State.
- Manila, Utah defeated the Farson-Eden boys and girls yesterday in Manila. Fason-Eden loss the girls game 63-58 and the Pronghorn boys lost 75-53.
- The Wyoming Cowboys take on Central Michigan this afternoon in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho. Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen will play for the Pokes who enter the game at 7-5. The Chippewas of Central Michigan are 8-4 and have won their last seven games. Kickoff is at 2:00 pm. The game can be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 1:00 pm. The game will also be streamed on 99KSIT.com.
- Area Girls Basketball Teams In Latest WyoPreps Polls: After a weekend full of basketball action for area schools, Wyopreps.com has released their latest girls basketball polls. More information here.
National and International News:
- UN votes 128-9 to condemn US Embassy move to Jerusalem even after Haley’s warning: The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly defied U.S. warnings and voted Thursday to condemn President Donald Trump‘s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv. More information here.
- House and Senate pass stopgap spending bill to avoid government shutdown: One day before Friday’s deadline, the House and Senate have passed a month-long extension to fund the government and avoid a shutdown just before the holidays. More information here.
- ACA enrollment nearly matches last year’s figure, despite website disruptions and decreased outreach: Nearly nine million Americans signed up for 2018 coverage on Healthcare.gov’s federal exchanges, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said on Thursday. More information here.
- Vice President Mike Pence makes surprise trip to troops in Afghanistan in first trip to a war zone: Vice President Mike Pence has landed in Afghanistan in a surprise trip to the troops before the holidays and his first visit since taking office to American troops serving in a war zone. More information here.
