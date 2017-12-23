Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 23, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Law Enforcement in Sweetwater County Mounting Extra Holiday Impaired Driving Patrols: The holiday season is well underway, and law enforcement throughout Sweetwater County will be working hard with extra patrols to reduce the threat from drunk drivers. More information here.

UW Awards Top Scholarship to 104 Wyoming Students: One hundred four outstanding high school seniors from across Wyoming have been selected to receive the 2018 Trustees’ Scholars Award, the University of Wyoming’s top academic scholarship. More information here.

Superintendent Balow Appointed Treasurer of Education Commission of The States: State Superintendent Jillian Balow has been appointed Treasurer of Education Commission of the States, a nonprofit organization that serves as a partner to state policymakers across the 50 states, District of Columbia and territories. More information here.

Sports

Wyoming Cowboy Football registers a 37-14 win over Central Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho. Wyoming’s defense recorded a school and bowl record eight takeaways in the win. The Pokes finish the year 8-5.

Wyoming junior quarterback Josh Allen declares for the NFL Draft after leading Wyoming to the bowl win. Allen is projected to be one of the first three or four quarterbacks taken in the 2018 NFL Draft.