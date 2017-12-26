Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 26, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Law Enforcement in Sweetwater County Mounting Extra Holiday Impaired Driving Patrols: The holiday season is well underway, and law enforcement throughout Sweetwater County will be working hard with extra patrols to reduce the threat from drunk drivers. More information here.
- UW Awards Top Scholarship to 104 Wyoming Students: One hundred four outstanding high school seniors from across Wyoming have been selected to receive the 2018 Trustees’ Scholars Award, the University of Wyoming’s top academic scholarship. More information here.
- Superintendent Balow Appointed Treasurer of Education Commission of The States: State Superintendent Jillian Balow has been appointed Treasurer of Education Commission of the States, a nonprofit organization that serves as a partner to state policymakers across the 50 states, District of Columbia and territories. More information here.
Sports:
- Comments From Head Coach Craig Bohl After Bowl Victory: Here are some comments from Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl after Wyoming defeated Central Michigan 37-14 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho on Friday. More information here.
- Cowboys Click On All Cylinders in 37-14 win over Central Michigan: The Cowboys were clicking on all cylinders on Friday forcing a school record eight turnovers and scoring 37 points, the most in a Bowl Game in UW history in a 37-14 win over Central Michigan in the 21st Annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. More information here.
National and International News:
- Winter weather delivers white Christmas across US: It was a white Christmas in the United States, with snow falling from Seattle to Maine. More information here.
- Many still without power in Puerto Rico three months after Hurricane Maria: In Puerto Rico, nearly 30-percent of the power grid still is not generating electricity more than three months after Hurricane Maria hit. DTE Energy in Detroit and PPL Electric Utilities of Allentown, Pennsylvania are among the companies that say they are sending crews to Puerto Rico to help restore power. More information here.
- Santa visits California firefighters working to stop massive Thomas wildfire: Many California firefighters are not going to be spending Christmas with their families as they battle massive wildfires in the state, so Santa and Mrs. Claus came to pay them a special visit on the job. More information here.
- North Korea rejects U.N. sanctions: North Korea rejected the latest U.N. sanctions resolution on its intercontinental ballistic missile launch, threatening to further strengthen its “self-defensive” nuclear deterrence, on Sunday. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 26, 2017"