Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 27, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- RSPD Responds To Multiple Incidents Over Holiday Weekend: Blizzard type weather and icy roads kept the Rock Springs Police Department busy over the Christmas weekend. More information here.
- Spay/Neuter Clinic Conducted: A local veterinarian teamed up with animal control officers from the Green River Police Department and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office to provide a reduced-cost spay/neuter clinic in Rock Springs last week. More information here.
- Temporary Board Position Open At WWCC: The Board of Trustees is currently accepting letters of interest from persons interested in filling Ms. Chadey’s position with service to commence on January 11, 2018. At the next regular Board election in November of 2018, the person appointed as the interim Board Member will be eligible to run for election to the position. More information here.
- Rock Springs Green River Chambers Closed This Week: A reminder, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Green River Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition, are all closed this week for the holidays. All three organizations will re-open January 2nd. More information here.
- Game and Fish Captures and Collars Wolves In Jackson Area: In April of 2017, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department resumed management authority over wolves in Wyoming, outside of Yellowstone National Park and the Wind River Indian Reservation. More information here.
- Wyoming Game and Fish Sees Low Mule Deer Numbers In Pinedale Area: Pinedale Wildlife Biologist Dean Clause, along with area game wardens, recently completed the annual post-hunt season deer survey for the Sublette mule deer herd. More information here.
Sports:
- Wyoming Cowboy basketball will open Mountain West Conference play tonight by hosting San Diego State in Laramie. The Pokes enter the contest at 9-4 in the pre-conference season while San Diego State is 8-3. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 6:30 pm with tip-off at 7:00 pm. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.
- The Wyoming Cowgirls open their MWC play Thursday night at San Diego State.
National and International News:
- Bitter cold, several feet of snow forecast for parts of eastern US: Snow continued to fall in some areas of the United States Tuesday after record-breaking accumulations on Christmas Day. More information here.
- 2 senior North Korean officials added to US blacklist: The Trump administration is updating its sanctions list to include two senior North Korean officials involved in the country’s illicit ballistic missile program. More information here.
- Trump golfs a day after “back to work” tweet: President Donald Trump returned to the golf course Tuesday for his third round while on vacation in Palm Beach, one day after tweeting he’d be “back to work in order to Make America Great Again” on Christmas Day. More information here.
