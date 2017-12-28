Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 28, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Waldner House Receives Donations From Local Marine Corps League: The Memorial Hospital Foundation was presented with a donation of $2,500 for the Waldner House from the Marine Corps League. More information here.
- Local Programs Help During Holiday Season: Programs throughout Sweetwater County have worked to bring Christmas joy to people in need this holiday season. More information here.
- MHSC Doctor Earns Wyoming Physician of the Year: The familiar sound of “Forever and Ever, Amen” filled the room as the Randy Travis ringback tone resonated from the speakerphone. An equally rich and vibrant voice then answered, and for the next 40 minutes from a fogged-in cabin in Jackson, Sigsbee Duck, RPh, MD, shared his journey as a physician. More information here.
- Christmas Tree Recycling Available In Rock Springs: The City of Rock Springs is providing the opportunity for residents to recycle their Christmas trees following the holiday. More information here.
- New Years In New York Celebration at Young at Heart: Young at Heart Center is celebrating the New Year with a “New Year’s in New York” celebration on December 31, 2017. More information here.
- American Legion Hosts New Year’s Eve Dance For Members And Guests: The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party and Dance on Sunday. More information here.
Sports:
- Wyoming Cowboys opened up MWC basketball play last night with an 82-69 win over San Diego State last night in Laramie. Hayden Dalton led the Pokes with a career high 36 points. The Pokes (10-4) will play at Nevada (12-3) next Tuesday night.
- The Wyoming Cowgirls (7-4) will open their MWC season tonight at San Diego State (6-5). That game will be streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 7:00 pm.
- Registration Now Open For Little Squirts Basketball Camp: Registration is now open for the Rock Springs Civic Center youth basketball programs Little Squirts Basketball Camp. More information here.
National and International News:
- Over 5 feet of snow falls in New York, Pennsylvania; cold temperatures headed to Northeast, Midwest: More than 5 feet of snow has fallen in parts of western New York and Pennsylvania in a record-breaking lake effect snow event as bitter cold temperatures are heading to the Northeast. More information here.
- Residents in high-tax states rush to file property taxes before new rules take effect: Homeowners in high-tax states are scrambling to prepay their 2018 property taxes this year before President Donald Trump’s overhaul goes into effect. More information here.
- Unprecedented security precautions expected in Times Square on New Year’s Eve: More than a million people are expected to ring in the new year in New York City’s Times Square, making the crowded tourist site an inherent target, experts say. More information here.
- As ISIS fighters flee west toward Damascus, US-led coalition won’t follow to fight them: With the collapse of the ISIS caliphate in 2017, what’s left of the terrorist group in Iraq and Syria is on the run, with some fighters moving west toward Damascus into Syrian regime-controlled territory and away from where the U.S.-led coalition will work to defeat them. More information here.
