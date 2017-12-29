Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 29, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- WHP Rawlins Lieutenant Bob Garner Retires: After 24 years of faithful service to the citizens of Wyoming, Lieutenant Bob Garner with the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is retiring. More information here.
- Public Comment Open On Proposed Virtual Education Rules: The Wyoming Department of Education seeks public comment on the Chapter 41 Rules: Virtual Education. These rules establish the minimum requirements that districts must meet to provide part-time or full-time virtual education to Wyoming students. More information here.
- Wild Horse Adoption Event Jan. 5-6: A wild horse adoption event will take place on January 5th and 6th at the Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility. More information here.
- Catch a Lake Trout & You Might Get A Reward: The Jackson Fish Management Crew conducted their annual fall sampling and tagging of lake trout in Jackson Lake just as they have been doing since 1987. More information here.
Sports:
- Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team lost their MWC opener last night 68-62 at San Diego State. The Cowgirls (7-5) are back in conference action January 3rd when they host Nevada.
- Both the Rock Springs and Green River boys swim teams will be competing today and tomorrow in Laramie.
- Area Students Earn Spot on 2017 American Family Insurance All-USA Wyoming Football Team: USA TODAY High School Sports recently announced the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team. More information here.
National and International News:
- Alabama certified Doug Jones’ win over Roy Moore in Senate special election: Alabama’s state canvassing board has officially certified the results of the December 12 special election, effectively declaring Democrat Doug Jones the winner. More information here.
- IRS warns only some can benefit from filing property taxes early ahead of new law: In the wake of the massive Republican overhaul of the tax code, filers in some states have been scrambling to submit their property taxes to take advantage of the dwindling deductions before year’s end. More information here.
- Trump has signed fewest bills into law, despite claiming the opposite, a nonpartisan group says
President Donald Trump‘s oft-repeated claim that he’s “signed more legislation than anybody”, is simply not true, according to an analysis by a nonpartisan group that tracks such matters. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 29, 2017"