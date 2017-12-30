Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 30, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County Board of Health Provides Update on Measles: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Sweetwater County Public Health, County Health Officer-Dr. Stachon and the Wyoming Department of Health are aware of and investigating a recent report of measles in our community. More information here.

Elks Lodge Hosting New Year’s Eve Celebration: The Elks Lodge in Rock Springs is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration. More information here.

New Year’s Holiday Closure In Sweetwater County: There are several closures around Sweetwater County for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. More information here.

Free Rides Home On New Year’s Eve: Western Wyoming Beverages is teaming up with Between the Lines to provide free rides home this New Year’s Eve. More information here.

Music For Vets Concert In Green River: The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River is hosting a Music For Vets Concert to benefit local veterans. More information here.

Wyoming Game and Fish Provides Residents With Tips To Avoid Wildlife Conflict: With the imminent onset of winter, big game animals such as antelope, deer, moose, and elk are being seen more frequently in lower elevation habitats, as well as in developed areas and along roadways and trails. More information here.

Wyoming Game and Fish Lander Office Holds Public Forum On Grizzly Bears: Grizzly bears were officially delisted this summer and are managed by the Game and Fish. More information here.

Sports:

Rock Springs and Green River boys swim teams will compete today at the Laramie Invitational Swim meet.