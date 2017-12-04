Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 4, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sports – Wyoming Cowgirls defeated Idaho State yesterday 63-51 to raise their record to 5-3. They will host Colorado Christian Wednesday night.The Wyoming Cowboy football team has accepted a bid to play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 22 in Boise, Idaho. The 7-5 Pokes will take on 8-4 Central Michigan from the Mid-American Conference.
- Crime Stoppers Seeks Identity Of Shoplifting Suspects: Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers has released photos of two suspects in a shoplifting incident which occurred at the Loaf N Jug on College Drive. More information here.
- 1st Bank Donates Hundreds Of Pounds Of Baby Food And Formula: 1st Banks’ Baby Food and Formula Drive resulted in more than 300 pounds of donations for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. More information here.
- Judges Sought For Green River Speech And Debate Tournament: Judges are needed for a Speech and Debate Tournament in Green River on December 8th and 9th. More information here.
- WWCC’s Music Students To Perform Two Winter Concerts: The performing arts students at Western Wyoming Community College will play and sing in two festive winter concerts on December 4th and 6th. More information here.
- Green River City Council Agenda: December 5, 2017: The Green River City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, 2017. View agenda here.
- Rock Springs City Council Agenda: December 5, 2017: The Rock Springs City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 5, 2017. View agenda here.
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Meeting Agenda: December 5, 2017: The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. View agenda here.
- It Took Extra Time, But Cowboys Get Win Over Drake: It took two overtime periods for the Wyoming Cowboys to gain their sixth win of the season as the Pokes defeated Drake 96-89 Saturday at the Double A in Laramie. More information here.
- Meredith Places Third, Colgan Takes Fifth In Vegas: Seniors Bryce Meredith and Archie Colgan led the University of Wyoming wrestling team on Saturday at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. More information here.
- Rock Springs Miners Hockey Will Travel To Casper Friday: The Rock Springs Miners Hockey team will travel to Casper this Friday to take on the Casper Oilers in a two game series. More information here.
- WWCC Athletics Schedule: December 4-9, 2017: View schedule here.
- Local High School Sports Schedule: December 4-9, 2017: View schedule here.
National and International News:
- Trump friend: Special counsel “poses an existential threat” to Trump’s presidency: President Donald Trump‘s friend Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax Media, said Special Counsel Robert Mueller “poses an existential threat to the Trump presidency.” More information here.
- Roy Moore ahead in Alabama race in one poll, tied with Democrat in another: Embattled Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is ahead in one new poll but tied with his Democratic rival in another recent survey with just over a week until the December 12 special election in Alabama. More information here.
- Senate Republican leader says ‘ridiculous’ to consider government shutdown over DACA issue: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., dismissed as “ridiculous” the idea among some Democrats of forcing a government shutdown if Congress doesn’t resolve the issue of young undocumented immigrants facing possible deportation with the ending of the Obama-era DACA program. More information here.
- CVS to buy Aetna for $69 billion: Pharmacy giant CVS is buying Aetna, the nation’s 3rd largest health insurer. The 69-billion dollar deal announced Sunday would combine CVS’ 11-hundred clinics and 9-thousand pharmacy stores, with Aetna’s 22-million insured members. Observers say the deal could transform CVS storefronts into community medical hubs, offering primary care and prescriptions. More information here.
