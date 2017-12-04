Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 5, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sheriff’s Office Seized Nearly 200 Pounds of Marijuana: A San Diego man is behind bars after deputies found just under 200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle on Saturday, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said yesterday. When a Sweetwater County deputy and his specially-trained canine partner made a traffic stop on Interstate 80, a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle and a subsequent search produced 190.53 pounds of marijuana in 171 vacuum-sealed bags. More information here.

Candlelight Healing Ceremony At Green River’s Angel of Hope Statue: A candlelight healing ceremony for those who have lost children will be held at 7 p.m. on December 6th at the Angel of Hope Statue in the Green River Cemetery. Candles will be provided to those in attendance. People are welcome to bring a white flower to lay at the base of the Angel statue in memory of their lost child. More information here.

Musical Holiday Lights Display Wows Onlookers: While many people enjoy putting up holiday light displays for all to enjoy, Rock Springs resident David Halter takes it to the next level. Halter has turned his home at 830 Ridge Avenue into a lights display set to music. Passersby need only set their radio dial to 101.1 to hear Halter’s specially selected Christmas tunes set to lights. More information here.



Chamber Announces Holiday Lighted Parade Winners: The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce announced the winning entries from Saturday’s “A Christmas Story” themed parade. Click here to view list of winners.

SWCSD#1 December Events: Schools in Sweetwater County School District #1 are getting into the holiday spirit with holiday performances, concerts, recitals, and more. Click here to see a list of school events for the month of December.

“Living Windows” in Rock Springs Dec. 9th: The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will present living window displays throughout downtown on Saturday, December 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The agency has been working with local youth groups to present various Christmas scenes in the windows of local businesses. More information here.