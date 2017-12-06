Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 6, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sheriff’s Office Seizes Over 650 Points Of Marijuana In Five Weeks: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has, since the end of October, made six felony drug arrests and seized in excess of 650 pounds of high-grade marijuana with an estimated street value of over $3.3 million. More information here.
- Sheriff’s DeputiesGraduate Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy: Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell offered his congratulations on yesterday to two deputy sheriffs who recently graduated the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy’s Basic Peace Officer Course. More information here.
- Commissioners Approve Selective Traffic Enforcement Grant: A grant to help pay for overtime costs at the Sheriff’s Office during special events, holidays, and enforcement campaigns was approved by the Board of County Commissioners today. More information here.
- Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport Considers Name Change: The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport is considering changing its name in the near future. More information here.
- Area Schools & Students Earn All-State Drama Honors: The Wyoming High School Activities Association has released the names of students to earn All-State Drama Honors as well as those who have earned Honorable Mentions. View list here.
- WWCC Art Show & Sale Open Until January: Inverted Pathways, the end of the semester Fall Art Students’ show opened it’s doors December 1, 2017 and will remain open through January 9, 2018 in the Art Gallery at Western Wyoming Community College. More information here.
- WWCC To Host Presentation On Oil Refineries And Railroads In Southwest Wyoming: Western Wyoming Community College and WWWC’s Historical Society welcome Bob King for a presentation on oil refineries and railroads in Southwest Wyoming, January 10th, 2018. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Training Academy Registration: Sweetwater County Fire District #1 is seeking recruits for their upcoming training academy. More information here.
Sports:
- The Wyoming Cowboys basketball team is in Columbia, South Carolina today to take on the Gamecock of South Carolina. Both teams enter the contest with 6-2 records. Tipoff is 5:00 p.m. with broadcast time on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM at 4:30 pm. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.
National and International News:
- Trump to declare Jerusalem capital of Israel: In a momentous shift of United States foreign policy in the Middle East, President Donald Trump is set to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Wednesday and initiate the process of relocating the U.S. embassy to the city from Tel Aviv, according to senior administration officials. More information here.
- Mueller issues subpoena to Deutsche Bank in Russia probe: Special counsel Robert Mueller has issued a subpoena to Germany’s largest bank, in a possible sign the investigation into Russian election interference may be expanding toward the finances of President Donald Trump or other individuals under scrutiny by the special counsel. More information here.
- Rep. Conyers announces he’s retiring, endorses son to fill seat: Facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment, veteran Rep. John Conyers Jr., D-Mich., announced on Tuesday he is retiring. More information here.
- Wildfire threatens several thousand homes in Southern California: Thousands of people were forced to flee their homes on Monday as firefighters battled a fast-moving wildfire in Southern California that has charred at least 50,000 acres of land, authorities said. More information here.
