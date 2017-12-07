Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 7, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County School District #2 Holiday Performances: Schools in Sweetwater County School District #2 are getting into the holiday spirit with holiday performances, concerts, recitals, and more. More information here.
- Sheridan Head Coach Don Julian Steps Down: According to reports from wyopreps.com, Sheridan Broncs Head Football Coach Don Julian has decided to step down as head coach after 11 seasons as head coach. More information here.
- City Continues To Accept Fireworks Donations: The City of Rock Springs is about $2,000 away from the minimum requirement needed for a fireworks display this Fourth of July. More information here.
- Candle Lighting Commemorates Children Gone Too Soon: The Compassionate Friends of Sweetwater County is hosting a candle lighting event on Sunday to commemorate and honor the memory of all children gone too soon. More information here.
- Batting Cage To Be Donated To Rock Springs Family Recreation Center: The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center will soon have a batting cage thanks to a generous donation. More information here.
- BMX Racing Action Returns This Weekend: Are you in the mood for some fast paced BMX racing action? The Southwest Wyoming BMX Winter Series is back this weekend at the Sweetwater Events Complex indoor arena. More information here.
- County Data Available on UW Website: Details about the University of Wyoming’s interaction with the state’s 23 counties are available online. More information here.
Sports:
- The Wyoming Cowboys suffered a 80-64 loss at South Carolina last night. The Pokes were led by Justin Jackson’s 20 points. The 6-3 Cowboys will host Pacific on Saturday in the Double A.
- The high school basketball season for the Rock Springs Tigers starts up today when both the Lady Tigers and Tigers take on Sheridan in Casper at the three-day Kelly Walsh Invitational. The Lady Tigers will tip off at 3:00 pm with the Tigers to follow around 4:30 pm. Both games will be heard on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK beginning at 2:40 pm.
National and International News:
- Franken says no final decision to resign, but Democratic sources expect he will: In a short statement Wednesday night, Sen. Al Franken‘s office denied reports that he has made a final decision to resign his seat, however multiple Democratic sources in Washington and Minnesota tell ABC News that in an appearance Thursday he is in fact expected to announce his resignation. More information here.
- Wildfires threaten several thousand homes in Southern California: Firefighters in Southern California are battling a new wildfire that has engulfed an area near the Getty Center and the Skirball Cultural Center. More information here.
- Tillerson faces pushback in Europe on Jerusalem: President Trump reversed decades of US policy on Israel Wednesday, formally recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and approving the eventual move of the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv. More information here.
- President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., questioned by House Intelligence Committee in Russia probe: Donald Trump Jr. appeared in front of the House Intelligence Committee for eight hours of questioning Wednesday. More information here.
