Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: December 8, 2017

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Green River Police Officer Asks To Withdraw Plea In Toddler’s Death: A Green River Police Officer charged in a toddler’s death has requested to withdraw his plea. More information here.

Wanted Man In Reliance Meet Deputies at Door With Gun; Investigation Leads to Guns And Drugs: A Utah man wanted by authorities was arrested in Reliance yesterday. More information here.

California Man Arrested; 38 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized: Sheriff’s deputies seized 38 pounds of marijuana and arrested a California man after a traffic stop on Interstate 80 late Wednesday morning. More information here.

Fatal Crash Near Ft. Laramie: A Guernsey man died in a crash near Fort Laramie on Tuesday. More information here.

BLM Suspends or Delays Parts of Waste Prevention Rule: As part of President Trump’s goal to reduce the burden of federal regulations that may hinder economic growth and energy development. More information here.

BLM Pinedale Field Office Announces Seasonal Motorized Vehicle Restrictions: The Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office is notifying the public that motorized vehicle travel on BLM-administered big game winter ranges. More information here.

Young At Heart Community Breakfast, Bake and Craft Fair December 14th & 15th: The Young at Heart Community Center has proudly served Sweetwater county since 1973. More information here.

Growing Influenza Activity Seen In Wyoming: With flu activity reports in the state beginning to show growing numbers of illnesses, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is reminding residents how they can best avoid spreading influenza or becoming ill with the disease. More information here.

Rock Springs Tigers Lose Tough Game To The Sheridan Broncs: Rock Springs Tigers were unable to hold off the strong offense of the Sheridan Broncs as the Tigers fall in the first game of the season. More information here.

Rock Springs Lady Tigers Win First Game Of 2017-2018 Season: The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to hold off the hard charging Lady Broncs of Sheridan as they went on to win the first game of the season. More information here.

First Annual Candlelight Held At Angel Of Home Statue: A Candlelight Healing Ceremony was held in Green River last night in memory of children who have passed away. More information here.

Cowgirl Basketball Faces Idaho In Road Contest: In its only game of the week, the Wyoming women’s basketball will return to the road against the Idaho Vandals. More Information here.

National and International News:

(Via ABC News)

Southern California wildfires burn with little containment as conditions worsen: Firefighters across Southern California are battling six major wildfires, and brutal Santa Ana winds were expected to continue fanning the flames through Thursday. More information here.

Students, staff, teachers saved lives in high school shooting that killed 2: Governor: Several “acts of bravery” “saved lives” during a shooting at a New Mexico high school Thursday that killed two students, according to the governor. More information here.

Arizona GOP Rep. Trent Franks announces resignation after discussing surrogacy with female staffers: Eight-term Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona announced Thursday night he is resigning from the U.S. House of Representatives after the House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into his conduct over subordinates. More information here.

Palestinians, Israeli forces clash after Trump’s Jerusalem decision: Palestinian protesters and the Israeli military faced off in the West Bank Thursday — separated by a line of burning tires spewing black smoke into the air — a day after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and started the process to move the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv. More information here.

Congress passes two-week stopgap to avoid government shutdown: With one day to spare before a looming government shutdown, Congress passed a short-term funding measure Thursday, sending the bill to President Donald Trump‘s desk and providing legislators with two additional weeks to negotiate a longer-term solution. More information here.