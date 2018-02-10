Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 10, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sheriff’s Office Voyeurism Investigation Continues; Public’s Help Sought: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s help in an ongoing voyeurism investigation, Sheriff Mike Lowell said on Friday. More information here.

DNA Experts Testify at Fairbourn Trial: DNA experts were among those who took the stand today during the trial of Bradley Fairbourn. More information here.

Fatal Crash Near Lost Springs: On February 5th, 2018 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 18 on US18/20, near Lost Springs, Wyoming. More information here.

Forms, Bracelets Help Patients Control End of Life Care: Special forms and bracelets available through the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) can help ensure seriously ill patients are able to take more control over their decisions and wishes for end-of-life medical care. More information here.

Sweetwater County Library Accepting Small Artwork Entries: Local artists are invited to display their smaller paintings and drawings at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. More information here.

January’s Kari’s Access Awards Fundraiser Raises Money For District #1 Students: The Fifth Annual Kari’s Access Award Winter Fund Raiser was once again a success. More information here.

Sports:

Rock Springs Lady Tigers Take The Win On Home Court: With numberous turnovers by the Jackson Lady Broncs, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers were able to gain control and take the, 57-43 victory at home. More information here.

Rock Springs Tigers Fall To Jackson: With a strong second half push by Jackson, the Rock Springs Tigers fall, 62-58, to the Jackson Broncs at home. More information here.

Green River Wolves dropped their basketball games to Evanston Friday night. The Lady Wolves lost 59-51 while the Wolves lost 77-72 in overtime to Evanston. Green River will host Jackson today at 1:30 and 3:00 pm.