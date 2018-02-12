Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 12, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Armed Fugitive Captured in Rock Springs: An armed federal fugitive with an extensive history of felony convictions was captured in Rock Springs Friday. More information here.
- Sheriff’s Office Voyeurism Investigation Continues; Public’s Help Sought: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s help in an ongoing voyeurism investigation, Sheriff Mike Lowell said on Friday. More information here.
- DNA Experts Testify at Fairbourn Trial: DNA experts were among those who took the stand today during the trial of Bradley Fairbourn. More information here.
- Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar for 2/12-2/16: View calendar here.
- Fatal Crash Near Lost Springs: On February 5th, 2018 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 18 on US18/20, near Lost Springs, Wyoming. More information here.
- Forms, Bracelets Help Patients Control End of Life Care: Special forms and bracelets available through the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) can help ensure seriously ill patients are able to take more control over their decisions and wishes for end-of-life medical care. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Library Accepting Small Artwork Entries: Local artists are invited to display their smaller paintings and drawings at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. More information here.
- January’s Kari’s Access Awards Fundraiser Raises Money For District #1 Students: The Fifth Annual Kari’s Access Award Winter Fund Raiser was once again a success. More information here.
Sports:
- The Wyoming Cowgirls are back in a first-place tie in the Mountain West Conference basketball race after Saturday’s 69-56 win over UNLV. The Cowgirls and the Lady Runnin’ Rebels are now tied for first- place with identical 9-3 in conference records.
- The news was not as good for the Wyoming Cowboys basketball team. The Pokes lost 85-70 at UNLV Saturday night to fall from sole possession of third place into a three-way tie for third with UNLV and Fresno State. All three teams are now 7-5 in the Mountain West Conference. Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls will play San Diego State Wednesday night.
National & International News:
- Former White House aide’s ex-wife lashes back at Trump: Jennie Willoughby, the ex-wife of former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, lashed back at President Donald Trump Sunday, saying Trump has implied she’s “a liar” after going public about the alleged domestic abuse she says she endured with Porter during their marriage. More information here.
- White House to unveil new infrastructure plan: The White House Monday will unveil the main objectives it wants Congress to include in a legislative plan to try to tackle the nation’s crumbling infrastructure. More information here.
- Witness describes seeing survivor walk out of flames from Grand Canyon helicopter crash that killed 3: Three people were killed and four critically injured when a helicopter touring through the Grand Canyon National Park crashed and exploded in a fireball, officials told ABC News. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 12, 2018"