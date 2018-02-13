Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 13, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Murder Trial Continues Today: Day four is in the books for an ongoing murder trial in Sweetwater County. Bradley Fairbourn, 20 of Draper, Utah, is currently on trial facing charges of Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder in the First Degree for the stabbing death of Naisha Story and a knife attack on Natalia Arce on June 23, 2016. More information here.
- California Couple Arrested; More Than 100 lbs of Marijuana Seized: A couple traveling from California were arrested Sunday when 168 pounds of marijuana was found inside their U-Haul rental moving van, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Monday morning. Jesse Marshall Davis, 27, of Atascadero, California, and Kelsey Rae Hunsaker, 22, Benton, California, are each charged with felony-grade Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, and Conspiracy. More information here.
- Meeting on UW President Tomorrow: An open meeting is scheduled Wednesday, February 14th for members of the University of Wyoming community and the public to participate in the evaluation of President Laurie Nichols by the UW Board of Trustees. More information here.
- Volunteers Honored: Today at the monthly Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, three Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County volunteers were honored for their service. Irene Kalivas, Mary Jo Kershisnik and Gloria Tomich (Kerhisnik and Tomich, both in green, pictured above with Dave Hanks of the Rock Springs Chamber) were honored with the Chamber’s “Above & Beyond” Award for outstanding impact and lasting contribution to the City of Rock Springs, the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and Sweetwater County. More information here.
- UW Trustees Meet Tomorrow: The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider a number of issues during a meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, via teleconference. Those wishing to attend the meeting may do so in the Old Main boardroom. The meeting will begin with an executive session. More information here.
- Union Wireless Donates To Food Bank of the Rockies: On Friday, February 9th, Union Wireless presented a check for $2,200.00 to the Food Bank of the Rockies in Casper, Wyoming. This was part of a December 2017 “give back to the community” promotion in which the company donated a portion of each new line’s first charge. More information here.
Sports:
- Area high school wrestling teams are preparing for their upcoming Regional Wrestling Tournaments which begin Friday and Saturday. The 4A West Regional will take place in Evanston and will feature Rock Springs, Green River, Casper Kelly Walsh and Natrona, Jackson and Evanston. Lyman will host the 3A West Regional where Mountain View, Pinedale, Star Valley, Lander, Riverton, Powell, Cody and Lyman will compete. Kemmerer, Big Piney and Lovell will travel to Wyoming Indian to compete in the 2A West Regional. The Wyoming State Wrestling Tournaments will take place the following Friday and Saturday in Casper.
National & International News:
- Rob Porter told White House senior staff ex-wife’s black eye was accidental: Hours after allegations of domestic abuse came to light — including stark photos of one ex-wife with a black eye and a harrowing account of violence from a second ex-wife — former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter sought to downplay the narrative, instead offering stories of household mishaps and minor squabbles to explain the women’s wounds, two sources with knowledge of his account told ABC News. More information here.
- Mulvaney defends the White House budget: “Does it balance? No”: Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney said the $4.4 trillion budget proposed by the White House would increase the federal deficit and would not balance the budget. More information here.
- Free-for-all Senate immigration debate kicks off : The Senate launched an unusual process late Monday afternoon to debate a legislative fix for the hundreds of thousands of so-called Dreamers who could face deportation come March 5. More information here.
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife taken to hospital after getting letter with white powder, police say: Donald Trump Jr.‘s wife was taken to a hospital in New York on Monday after opening a package at her home that contained an unknown white powder, police said. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 13, 2018"