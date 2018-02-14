Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 14, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Prosecution Rests in Murder Trial; Defense Asks For Acquittal: The prosecution has rested its case in a murder trial accusing a Utah man of killing one woman and injuring another in a knife attack at the Quality Inn in Rock Springs. After the prosecution rested its case, the jury was dismissed and the defense made a Motion for Acquittal. Judge Lavery said he would consider the motion, and the defense will begin to present its case tomorrow morning. More information here.
- Fishing is Excellent on The Gorge; Most Boat Ramps Open: Temperatures have been mild, the ice on Flaming Gorge Reservoir is retreating, and that means one thing; fishing is excellent from a boat or from the shore of the Flaming Gorge Reservoir right now and will be for months to come. More information here.
- Strategic Direction for Historic Properties in Grand Teton National Park Approved: The National Park Service has reached a decision on the Historic Properties Management Plan/Environmental Assessment regarding the stabilization and improvement of historic properties in Grand Teton National Park and John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway. More information here.
Sports:
- Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls both hit the hardwood floor tonight. The Cowboys (7-5, 16-9) travel to San Diego State (5-7, 13-10) tonight. Tip-off is at 9:00 p.m. with pre-game show at 8:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM. The game will also be streamed on 99KSIT.com. The Wyoming Cowgirls (9-3,16-7) will be home to face San Diego State 4-8, 10-13). The Cowgirls will tip-off at 6:30 p.m.
- Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: February 11, 2018: View standings here.
- Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: February 11, 2018: View standings here.
- State High School Boys Swimming and Diving Set for This Weekend: The 2018 Wyoming High School Boys Swimming and Diving State meet is set for this Thrusday, February 15 thru Saturday, February 17 in Laramie. More information here.
National & International News:
- FBI director gives new details that contradict White House timeline of Rob Porter’s departure: FBI Director Chris Wray offered new details on Tuesday that directly contradict the White House’s account of the timeline leading to former White House staff secretary Rob Porter’s departure following allegations of domestic abuse from two of his ex-wives. More information here.
- Intel chiefs warn Congress Russia intent on interfering with 2018 midterms: The head of U.S. intelligence told Congress Tuesday that Russia, just as it did in the 2016 presidential election, is determined to meddle in the 2018 midterms in order “to undermine democracy, sew discord and undermine our values.” More information here.
- Israeli police recommend charging Netanyahu in corruption cases: Israeli police on Tuesday recommended indicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in two corruption investigations, a move that could lead to the first indictments after months of corruption investigations focusing on the prime minister and his family. More information here.
