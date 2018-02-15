Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 15, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Fairbourn Takes Stand In Murder Trial: A Utah man took the stand to testify in his own defense today during a murder trial. More information here.
- Sheriff’s Office Continues to Seek Help From The Public in Voyeurism Case: On Wednesday the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office issued another request for the public’s help in an ongoing voyeurism investigation. More information here.
- University of Wyoming Fall Graduates: Sweetwater County: View list here.
Sports:
- Wyoming Cowboys lost at San Diego State last night 87-77. Wyoming drops to 7-6 in the Mountain West Conference and 16-10 on the year.
- Wyoming Cowgirls defeat San Diego 70-50 to stay on top of the Mountain West Conference with a 10-3 mark, 17-7 overall.
- Lady Tigers Travel West to Play Green River Tonight: The Rock Springs Lady Tigers will travel west to Green River to take on cross-county rival, Green River Lady tonight at 6 p.m. at Green River High School. More information here.
- Green River to Play Host to Rock Springs Tonight: The Green River Wolves will play host to cross-county rival, Rock Springs Tigers tonight at Green River High School. More information here.
- Wyoming Wrestling Ready For Air Force: After easily picking up two Big 12 wins this past weekend, the No. 15 University of Wyoming wrestling team will make its way to fellow Big 12 foe Air Force to close out the 2017-18 regular season. More information here.
National & International News:
- At least 17 dead in “horrific” Florida school shooting, suspect had “countless magazines”: A gunman opened fire at a South Florida high school Wednesday, killing 17 people and sending students running for their lives, according to two law enforcement officers on the scene. More information here.
- What we know so far about the Florida school shooting suspect: Authorities are scouring social media for clues to why Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday, killing 17 people. More information here.
- House committee launches investigation into Rob Porter’s security clearance after domestic violence allegations: The chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee sent letters to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and FBI Director Christopher Wray Wednesday morning seeking information about former White House staff secretary Rob Porter and his security clearance amid a firestorm surrounding allegations of domestic abuse. More information here.
- Trump lawyer Michael Cohen admits paying porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000, but mum on why : President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen has acknowledged using his private funds shortly before the 2016 election to pay $130,000 to a porn actress who had once claimed to have had an affair with Trump. More information here.
