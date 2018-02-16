Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 16, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Bradley Fairbourn Found Guilty: A 20-year-old Utah man has been found guilty of killing one woman and injuring another in a knife attack at a Rock Springs motel in 2016. More information here.
- MHSC Offering Maternal-Fetal Medicine Clinic Monthly: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is offering a new service for high-risk pregnancy patients. More information here.
- 2018 Burbot Raffle Come To a Close: Anglers are alerted that the February 11th deadline for the 2018 Fontenelle Burbot raffle has passed and the raffle has now come to a close. More information here.
- Barrasso Attends White House Meeting on President Trump’s Infrastucture Plan: Wednesday, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), attended a meeting at the White House with President Trump on the president’s infrastructure plan. More information here.
Sports:
- Last night at Green River High School, Green River and Rock Springs split their basketball games. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Wolves 65-22 while the Green River boys knocked off Rock Springs 78-69. Both Rock Springs and Green River basketball teams are idle this weekend.
- In other area basketball matchups today: Evanston travels to Casper Kelly Walsh, Lyman is at Star Valley, Mountain View at Pinedale, Lovell travels to Shoshoni and Kemmerer is at Big Piney.
- Rock Springs, Green River and Evanston swimmers are at the 4A Boys State Swim Tournament which starts up today in Laramie with the preliminary swims. The finals will take place Saturday. Campbell County is the defending state champion.
- The 4A West Regional Wrestling Tournament begins today in Evanston. Green River, Rock Springs, Evanston, Casper Kelly Walsh and Natrona and Jackson will compete to send wrestlers to next weeks state championships. The two day 3A West Regional Wrestling Tournament starts today in Lyman with area teams Lyman, Mountain View, and Pinedale among those competing. Big Piney, Kemmerer and Lovell will compete in the 2A Wrestling Regionals at Wyoming Indian on Saturday.
National & International News:
- “We mourn for the potential that was lost”: Vigil held for 17 victims of Parkland, Florida school shooting: Hundreds of people attended vigils Thursday remembering the 17 victims who were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday. More information here.
- Florida suspect said he heard voices telling him to carry out massacre, law enforcement sources say: The 19-year-old who is accused of killing 17 people and injuring dozens more when he opened fire on a South Florida high school Wednesday afternoon told investigators that he heard voices in his head, giving him instructions on what to do to conduct the attack, law enforcement sources told ABC News. More information here.
- Trump tells nation grieving school shooting “We are here for you” : President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the White House following a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead and 14 injured. More information here.
- Immigration bills fail in the Senate, fate of Dreamers murkier than ever: The Senate on Thursday failed to advance four proposals that addressed immigration reform, one of which was backed by the White House. More information here.
