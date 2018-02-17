Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 17, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Fatal Car Fire Under Investigation By County Officials: The death of a Rock Springs man in a car fire at the base of White Mountain Thursday is under investigation. More information here.

County Offices Closed, City Offices Open for Presidents Day: There are several closures around Sweetwater County for President’s Day on Monday. More information here.

Sweetwater County Launches Mobile Friendly Website: The website is still located at http://www.sweet.wy.us. For those who have the website saved in their favorites or select the url from previously visited sites, the website must be accessed by visiting the web address first. More information here.

MHSC Announces Blood Draw Dates for Annual Health & Wellness Fair: Want to know what’s going on with your health? Find out at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s 2018 Health & Wellness Fair. More information here.

First Lady Mead Partners with the Ellbogen Foundation and the McMurry Foundation to Provide Books to Children in Wyoming: First Lady Carol Mead has partnered with the McMurry Foundation and the Ellbogen Foundation to provide children throughout the state with a copy of her children’s book, Wyoming Firsts. More information here.

IRS Links Wyoming Residents to Free Tax Return Assistance: To help individuals with tax returns, the IRS has identified many resources on its website, according to information the agency sent to U.S. Senator Mike Enzi’s, R-Wyo., office. More information here.

Enzi Seeks More Information On FEMA Disaster Relief Contracts: Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, is seeking more information from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) about disaster relief contracts awarded to companies that cannot perform the work required. More information here.

Sports:

Cowboys and Spartans Square Off in Matinee Today: ¨C The Wyoming Cowboys return from their West Coast swing to host San José State in a Saturday afternoon matinee in the Arena-Auditorium at 2 p.m. More information here.

Rock Springs High School hold a slim 1/2 point lead over Green River in the team scores after the first day of the 4A West Regional Wrestling Tournament in Evanston. The tournament will conclude today.

Both Green River and Rock Springs boys swim teams are in Laramie today for the conclusion of the 4A Wyoming High School Boys Swimming State Meet. The Finals take place later this morning.