Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 19, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Fatal Car Fire Under Investigation By County Officials: The death of a Rock Springs man in a car fire at the base of White Mountain Thursday is under investigation. More information here.
- Three Arrested For Heroin: Three Green River residents were arrested yesterday after heroin was allegedly found during a traffic stop. More information here.
- County Offices Closed, City Offices Open for Presidents Day: There are several closures around Sweetwater County for President’s Day on Monday. More information here.
- Rock Springs City Council Agenda: February 20, 2018: View agenda here.
- Green River City Council Agenda: February 20, 2018: View agenda here.
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Meeting Agenda: February 20, 2018: View agenda here.
- Sweetwater County Launches Mobile Friendly Website: The website is still located at http://www.sweet.wy.us. For those who have the website saved in their favorites or select the url from previously visited sites, the website must be accessed by visiting the web address first. More information here.
- Young At Heart Community Center Calendar For 2/19-2/23: View calendar here.
- Wyoming Veterans Creative Art Competition Entries Being Sought Out: Veterans are a diverse population with a broad spectrum of talents. More information here.
- MHSC Announces Blood Draw Dates for Annual Health & Wellness Fair: Want to know what’s going on with your health? Find out at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s 2018 Health & Wellness Fair. More information here.
- First Lady Mead Partners with the Ellbogen Foundation and the McMurry Foundation to Provide Books to Children in Wyoming: First Lady Carol Mead has partnered with the McMurry Foundation and the Ellbogen Foundation to provide children throughout the state with a copy of her children’s book, Wyoming Firsts. More information here.
- IRS Links Wyoming Residents to Free Tax Return Assistance: To help individuals with tax returns, the IRS has identified many resources on its website, according to information the agency sent to U.S. Senator Mike Enzi’s, R-Wyo., office. More information here.
- Enzi Seeks More Information On FEMA Disaster Relief Contracts: Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, is seeking more information from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) about disaster relief contracts awarded to companies that cannot perform the work required. More information here.
Sports:
- Friday Night Area High School Basketball Results: View results here.
- Saturday’s Area High School Basketball Results: View results here.
- Wolves Win 4A West Regional Wrestling Crown; Tigers Third: The Green River Wolves are the 4A West Regional Wrestling Champions. More information here.
- Boys State Swim Meet Results: February 15 & 16: View results here.
- 4A State Boys High School Swim And Dive Meets Results: The Boys 4A State High School Swimming and Diving meet wrapped up Saturday. More information here. More information here.
- Six Cowboys Score In Double Figures In Pokes Home Win: The Wyoming Cowboys had six players score in double-figures and dished out 25 assists on 30 baskets in a 89-75 win over San Jose State Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium. More information here.
- Marta Gomez Buzzer Beater Wins It For The Cowgirls: A jumper by junior Marta Gomez with 0.7 seconds left in the game gave the Wyoming basketball team (18-7 overall, 11-3 MWC) a two-point victory, 66-64, over the San Jose State Spartans (6-19 overall, 3-11 MWC) on Saturday afternoon. More information here.
- Cowgirl Swimmers Place Fourth at Mountain West Championship: Wyoming Cowgirl swimming and diving concluded the weekend with a fourth-place finish at the 2018 Mountain West Championship at the Palo Alto College Aquatic Center. More information here.
- Cowboys Wrestlers With Road Win At Air Force: For the second time this season, the University of Wyoming (13-3, 7-2 Big 12) wrestling team won its sixth-consecutive dual after a dominating 37-3 victory at Air Force on Friday night. More information here.
National & International News:
- “We mourn for the potential that was lost”: Vigil held for 17 victims of Parkland, Florida school shooting: Hundreds of people attended vigils Thursday remembering the 17 victims who were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday. More information here.
- Florida suspect said he heard voices telling him to carry out massacre, law enforcement sources say: The 19-year-old who is accused of killing 17 people and injuring dozens more when he opened fire on a South Florida high school Wednesday afternoon told investigators that he heard voices in his head, giving him instructions on what to do to conduct the attack, law enforcement sources told ABC News. More information here.
- Trump tells nation grieving school shooting “We are here for you” : President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the White House following a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead and 14 injured. More information here.
- Immigration bills fail in the Senate, fate of Dreamers murkier than ever: The Senate on Thursday failed to advance four proposals that addressed immigration reform, one of which was backed by the White House. More information here.
