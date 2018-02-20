Latest

Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 20, 2018

February 20, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Evanston Residents Believed To Be Occupants In Fatal Plane Crash: Two Evanston residents are believed to have died in a plane crash near Evanston yesterday afternoon. More information here.

 

  • Exhibition to Raise Awareness About Mental Illness: Western Wyoming Community College will host an exhibition dedicated to raising awareness about living with mental illness February 26th through March 2nd in the Atrium, with a panel discussion and open mic session Tuesday February 27th at 6:00 p.m. More information here.

 

  • Sweetwater County Commissioners [AGENDA]: The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. in the commissioners’ chambers. Interested parties are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes earlier than the topic’s scheduled time. More information here.

 

  • Green River City Council [AGENDA]: The Green River City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at the City Council Chambers located within Green River City Hall. More information here.

 

  • Rock Springs City Council [AGENDA]: The Rock Springs City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at the City Council Chambers located within Rock Springs City Hall. More information here.

 

  • The Trial of Tom Horn: Author John W. Davis To Discuss Book at Western: Western Wyoming Community College will host John W. Davis’s discussion on his book The Trial of Tom Horn on February 22nd, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. in room 1302. More information here.

 

  • UW College of Engineering Prepares Outreach Activity in Rock Springs and Throughout State: Some of the state’s top engineers will make special visits to Wyoming elementary schools during National Engineers Week Feb. 18-24. More information here.

Sports:

  • In rare Tuesday night Mountain West Conference game, the Wyoming Cowboys will host New Mexico tonight in the Double A.  Wyoming and New Mexico both enter tonight’s game with 8 and 6 conference records and tied for fourth place in the league standings. Game time is 7:00 p.m. with the pregame at 6:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM or streamed at 99KSIT.com. The Wyoming Cowgirls travel to New Mexico Wednesday night.

 

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)

  • Florida high school where 17 were killed hopes to resume classes Feb. 27: The principal of the Florida high school where 17 were killed last Wednesday said the school is aiming to resume classes on February 27. More information here.

 

  • Florida shooting survivors announce ‘March for Our Lives’ demonstration in Washington: Teen survivors of the school shooting massacre in Florida are calling for a march on Washington, D.C. to demand action on gun control. More information here.

 

  • Third-grade baseball team sparks ire with raffle for AR-15, coach defends fundraiser: Third-graders in Missouri have sparked a firestorm by selling AR-15 raffle tickets in order to fund their baseball team. More information here.

 

  • Students hold ‘lie-in’ at White House to protest gun laws: Students from the Washington, D.C. area protested outside the White House Monday, calling for lawmakers to reform gun laws after the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. last week. More information here.

 

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

