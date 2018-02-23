Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 23, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Dish Network Phone Scam Circulating: Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell issued a scam alert Thursday concerning swindlers posing as employees of Dish Network, the popular satellite television service. More information here.
- Body of Trucker Discovered; No Foul Play Suspected: The body of a California truck driver was found in the sleeper of his truck Tuesday afternoon at Cruel Jack’s Travel Plaza west of Rock Springs. More information here.
- Car Fire That Killed Rock Springs Man Determined to Be Accidental: The death of a Rock Springs man in a car fire at the base of White Mountain on February 15, 2018 has been confirmed to be the result of an accident, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and County Coroner Dale Majhanovich said in a joint release on Thursday. More information here.
- Black Bear Hunters Bait Site Registraion Periods Announced: From the Green River Office of Wyoming Game and Fish, black bear hunters are reminded that the preference period to register previously existing bait sites is March 1, 2018 through March 20, 2018. More information here.
- New Fork River Restoration Project Planning Begins: The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Pinedale Field Office and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) are proposing a project to improve stream and riparian habitat and boating access on the New Fork River near Pinedale. More information here.
- Benefit Dinner This Saturday for Rock Springs Resident Undergoing Lyme Disease Treatment: A benefit dinner for Rock Springs resident Joel Chambers will be held this Saturday at the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church, located at 125 Firestone Road in Rock Springs (behind Arby’s). More information here.
Sports:
- The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves boys and girls basketball teams will celebrate Senior Night tonight. Rock Springs will host Kelly Walsh tonight with the girls game at 5:30 and the boys to follow around 7:30. Both games will be heard on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at KRKK.com beginning around 5:15 p.m. The Green River Wolves will host Casper Natrona tonight with the girls tipoff at 6:00 p.m. and the boys to follow around 7:30 p.m. Senior players and cheer members from both Green River and Rock Springs will be honored between the girls and boys games at both school.
- Last night in area basketball: Lovell defeated Big Piney 40-34 and Greybull defeated Kemmerer 56-34 at the 2A West Girls Regional in Riverton. Today Lovell plays Greybull for a State Tournament berth and Big Piney will play Kemmerer in a loser out game. On the boy’s side of the 2A West Regional: Big Piney defeated Lovell 48-47 and Kemmerer lost to Rocky Mountain 76-47. Today, Kemmerer will play Greybull in a loser out game. Big Piney plays Wind River for a State Tournament berth.
- At the 1A West Regional in Lander, the Farson-Eden boys defeated Dubois 60-12 to advance to the semi-finals against Encampment with the winner qualifying for the State Tournament. In the 1A West Regional girls tournament, Farson-Eden lost to St. Stephens 62-54 and will meet Dubois in a loser out game late this morning.
- The Green River Wolves will start defense of their 4A State Wrestling Championship today in Casper. Rock Springs and Evanston will also be competing in the two- day tournament. Lyman, Mountain View, and Pinedale will be competing in the 3A Tournament while Big Piney, Kemmerer, and Lovell are area teams vying for the 2A wrestling crown.
National & International News:
- Armed deputy stood outside for minutes doing “nothing” during Florida massacre: A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resource officer has been suspended without pay after Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said video shows the armed man taking up a defensive position during the Valentine’s Day shooting but never entering the school. More information here.
- Special counsel files 32-count indictment against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates: A federal grand jury in Virginia has handed up a new 32-count indictment against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his former top aide, Rick Gates. More information here.
- Missouri Governor Eric Greitens indicted over nude photo of woman: A St. Louis grand jury on Thursday indicted Missouri Governor Eric Greitens on a felony invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he had an affair in 2015. The Republican governor responded that he made a mistake but committed no crime. More information here.
- NRA chief cites “failures” in school security, mental health system and FBI after Parkland shooting: National Rifle Association Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre took the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference Thursday, just over a week after a deadly mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida galvanized a national conversation on gun policy reform. More information here.
