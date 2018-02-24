Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 24, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Man Arrested in Evanston For Child Sex Trafficking; Awaits Extradition to Utah: A man wanted in Utah for child sex trafficking charges was arrested in Evanston early this morning. More information here.

Campaign Targets Prescription Drug Misuse: A new education campaign presented by the Wyoming Rx Abuse Stakeholders is aimed at helping to prevent prescription drug misuse/abuse by teens and young adults across the state. More information here.

Public Comment Sought On Sweetwater County BLM Wilderness Study Areas: The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to provide an opportunity for all interested parties to provide public comment on the Sweetwater County BLM Wilderness Study Areas (WSA) during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. More information here.

Western Students Receive Wyoming NASA Space Grant Community College STEM Scholarships: Six students from Western Wyoming Community College were awarded scholarships as part of the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Community College STEM Scholarship program. More information here.

Wyoming Students Can Enter Radon Poster Contest: The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is inviting students in grades 4-12 to enter a poster contest designed to raise awareness about radon and radon testing. More information here.

More Bison Illegally Released At Stephens Creek Facility: The National Park Service is currently investigating an incident in which captured bison were released from their pens at the Stephens Creek Facility in Yellowstone National Park. More information here.

Survey Finds Mixed Views on Public Lands Transfer Issue: Wyoming citizens are divided on the prospect of transferring federal public lands to states, with 43 percent saying they support such a move and 41 saying they oppose, according to a new survey by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC) at the University of Wyoming. More information here.

UW Sees Spring Semester Enrollment Increase: Following a significant increase in new freshmen and transfer students in fall 2017, the University of Wyoming has increased its enrollment once again for the spring 2018 semester. More information here.

U.S. Senate Pages Wanted for Summer 2018: U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is encouraging Wyoming high school students to apply to be a Senate page for the summer sessions. More information here.

S ports:

Lady Tigers Fall To Kelly Walsh: The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were unable to hold off the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans as they fell, 37-31 on Senior Recognition Night. More information here.

Rock Springs Tigers Defeat Kelly Walsh: The Rock Springs Tigers were able to hold off the Kelly Walsh Trojans in the final minute of the game to win, 50-45. View photos here.

Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves drop their Friday night basketball games against Casper Natrona. Girls lose 64-26 while the boys suffered a 64-61 setback.

UW 14th Annual Walk For Women Today Prior To Cowgirls’ Game: The University of Wyoming Athletics Department will be hosting the 14th Annual Walk for Women tomorrow when the Cowgirls host the Fresno State Bulldogs. More information here.

Cowboy Golf Faces Challenging Field at Arizona NIT: Wyoming will play in its second tournament of the spring slate this Sunday and Monday at the Arizona National Invitational Tournament. More information here.

Cowgirl Soccer Awarded USCA Team Academic Award: Wyoming women’s soccer has earned the United Soccer Coaches Association (USCA) Team Academic Award for the 2016-17 academic year. More information here.

Cowboy Wrestling Places Five In Coaches Panel Rankings; Six in RPI: The NCAA released the latest Coaches’ Panel Rankings and rating percentage index (RPI) for the 2017-18 season on Thursday. More information here.

Two Wyoming Cowgirl Basketball Players Named To Academic First and Second Teams: Junior Clara Tapia and sophomore Taylor Rusk were named to the Academic All-District VII Women’s Basketball First Team and Second Teams, respectively on Thursday. More information here.

Cowboys Hold Narrow Lead At Midpoint of WAC Swim Chamionships: After two days of competition, Wyoming men’s swimming and diving sits in first place by just seven points at the 2018 Western Athletic Conference Championships. More information here.