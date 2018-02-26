Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 26, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Man Arrested in Evanston For Child Sex Trafficking; Awaits Extradition to Utah: A man wanted in Utah for child sex trafficking charges was arrested in Evanston early this morning. More information here.
- Aspen Mountain Medical Center Health Fair Blood Draws Start Today: Aspen Mountain Medical Center will be offering a Health Fair on Saturday March 24th at their facility at 4401 College Drive. More information here.
- Campaign Targets Prescription Drug Misuse: A new education campaign presented by the Wyoming Rx Abuse Stakeholders is aimed at helping to prevent prescription drug misuse/abuse by teens and young adults across the state. More information here.
- Public Comment Sought On Sweetwater County BLM Wilderness Study Areas: The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to provide an opportunity for all interested parties to provide public comment on the Sweetwater County BLM Wilderness Study Areas (WSA) during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. More information here.
- Young at Heart Community Center Events Calendar for 2/26-3/2: View calendar here.
- Western Students Receive Wyoming NASA Space Grant Community College STEM Scholarships: Six students from Western Wyoming Community College were awarded scholarships as part of the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Community College STEM Scholarship program. More information here.
- Wyoming Students Can Enter Radon Poster Contest: The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is inviting students in grades 4-12 to enter a poster contest designed to raise awareness about radon and radon testing. More information here.
- More Bison Illegally Released At Stephens Creek Facility: The National Park Service is currently investigating an incident in which captured bison were released from their pens at the Stephens Creek Facility in Yellowstone National Park. More information here.
- Survey Finds Mixed Views on Public Lands Transfer Issue: Wyoming citizens are divided on the prospect of transferring federal public lands to states, with 43 percent saying they support such a move and 41 saying they oppose, according to a new survey by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC) at the University of Wyoming. More information here.
- UW Sees Spring Semester Enrollment Increase: Following a significant increase in new freshmen and transfer students in fall 2017, the University of Wyoming has increased its enrollment once again for the spring 2018 semester. More information here.
- U.S. Senate Pages Wanted for Summer 2018: U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., is encouraging Wyoming high school students to apply to be a Senate page for the summer sessions. More information here.
Sports:
- The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves completed their wrestling seasons over the weekend. The Tigers finished fourth in the 4A State Tournament and the Wolves fifth. Cheyenne East won the title. Individually, the Tigers Ashton Dupape (126 pounds), Cameron Metcalf (132 pounds) and Wyatt Yenney (160 pounds) won state championships. The Wolves Dominic Martinez (106 pounds) and Payton Tucker (182 pounds) won state titles.
- The 4A regular high school basketball season came to an end over the weekend. For the Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves boys and girls teams it’s now on to the 4A West Regional Tournament in Jackson in an attempt to qualify for the 4A State Tournament. Play begins on Thursday. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers will play host Jackson in a loser out game at 4:00 p.m. The Lady Wolves will take on Casper Natrona at 7:00 p.m. in a loser out game. On the boys side, Green River will battle Casper Natrona at 5:30 p.m. with the Tigers playing Jackson at 8:30 p.m. Both of these games are also loser out contest. All winners of Thursday games will qualify for the 4A Wyoming State Basketball Tournaments in Casper the following week.
- Farson-Eden and Big Piney Boys, Lovell Girls Open State Tournament Play Thursday: Area high school 2A and 1A girls and boys basketball teams will be heading to Casper this Thursday, Friday and Saturday to compete in their respective state tournaments. More information here.
National & International News:
- Florida to investigate police response to school shooting that killed 17: Florida is launching an investigation of the law enforcement response to the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 students and staff, the Governor’s Office said Sunday. More information here.
- Parkland students, parents return to Stoneman Douglas High School for 1st time since shooting: Holding hands with their parents and wearing T-shirts reading “MSD Strong,” thousands of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School stepped foot on campus Sunday for the first time since a teen gunman attacked the school and killed 17 of their classmates and staff members. More information here.
- At least four dead after reported tornadoes, flooding sweep through the South: Three reported tornadoes swept through the South over the weekend, while flooding and other severe weather also wrecked havoc on the region, resulting in at least four deaths. More information here.
