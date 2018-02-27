Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 27, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- MHSC Hosting Presentation on Opioid Overdose Antidote: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is hosting a presentation to teach people how to administer a potentially life-saving drug for those overdosing on opioids. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a prescription medication used as a temporary opioid overdose antidote. Under a new Wyoming Law (Wyoming §§ 35-4-901 through 35-5-906), pharmacists may prescribe Naloxone to individuals. Anyone can go to the local pharmacy and ask about obtaining Naloxone. More information here.
- Idaho Fugitive Captured in Sublette County: A man wanted in Idaho was arrested in Sublette County following a pursuit late Friday and early Saturday. Robert Richey, 51 of Idaho Springs, was arrested Saturday on an active warrant for sexual assault involving a minor. He is also facing charges in Sublette County after leading deputies on a high speed chase followed by a three-hour search on foot. More information here.
- Public Input Sought on Education Standards: The Wyoming State Board of Education has requested public input on the proposed 2018 Wyoming Math Standards, Science Extended Standards, and additions to the 2014 Social Studies Standards. The Wyoming Department of Education will collect the public input through an online survey and regional meetings. The regional meeting in Sweetwater County will take place on March 29th at the Central Administration Building in Green River, 351 Monroe Avenue. More information here.
- Exhibition This Week To Raise Mental Health Awareness: Western Wyoming Community College is hosting an exhibition dedicated to raising awareness about living with mental illness February 26th through March 2nd in the Atrium, with a panel discussion and open mic session Tuesday February 27th at 6:00 p.m. More information here.
- MHSC Trustees Host Workshop Today: The Board of Trustees of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will conduct a Special Joint Medical Staff and Trustees Workshop Meeting on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in Classrooms 1, 2 & 3 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. See the agenda here.
- University of Wyoming Ranked 20th Safest Campus in Nation: A national home security trade association has confirmed what Wyoming citizens have known for some time: The University of Wyoming is one of the safest college campuses in the nation. The National Council for Home Safety and Security ranks UW No. 20 on its newly released list of the “Safest College Campuses In America.” More information here.
- Union Wireless Announces High-Speed Fiber Expansion From I-80 to Pinedale: Union Wireless recently announced the company will expand the footprint of its fiber optic network an additional 125-miles from I-80 to Pinedale in 2018. The route will go through the communities of Granger, Opal, La Barge, Big Piney, and Daniel, initially serving Union’s towers and anchor tenants. More information here.
- Man Dead In Officer Involved Shooting in Casper: A man weilding a sword was shot and killed by officers of the Casper Police Department Sunday night. The Officer Involved Shooting investigation has been turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. More information here.
Sports:
- The Wyoming Cowgirls will take on Air Force tonight in Colorado Spring, Colorado. Wyoming enters tonight’s game at 13-3 (20-7 overall) in the MWC and tied with UNLV for first place. Air Force is 3-13 in conference play.
- Yesterday it was announced that Wyoming’s Bryce Meredith and Branson Ashworth will enter this weekend’s Big 12 Wrestling Championships as number one pre-seeds. Meredith is currently rated number one in the nation at 141 pounds with a 26-1 record. Ashworth is rated 13th in the nation at 161 pounds and sports a 31-3 record. The Big 12 Championships will take place Saturday and Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
National & International News:
- Trump says he would have “run in there” to stop Parkland shooting: President Donald Trump said he believes he would have intervened in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, almost two weeks ago. Trump called the behavior of the sheriff’s deputy who stayed outside and did not go into the school during the shooting “disgusting” and said he would have gone into the school even if he didn’t have a gun. More information here.
- Teen shot at least three times in school massacre: “I’m so grateful to be here”: A student shot at least three times in the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida says she’s “so grateful to be here.” Junior Maddy Wilford, whom doctors say is very lucky to be alive, was emotional as she spoke to reporters Monday morning. More information here.
- Supreme Court declines Trump administration’s request to hear DACA case: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a federal judge’s previous order on continuing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — a move that potentially stymies the Trump administration’s efforts to end the program. More information here.
- Drenched central US braces for more river flooding: At least a dozen tornadoes touched down across the south-central U.S. over the weekend as up to a foot of rain was dumped on the region in the past week. More information here.
