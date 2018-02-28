Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 28, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office K9 Huk Has Revieved Body Armor: Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office K9 Huk has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. More information here.
- Police Seek Information on Shoplifting: The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a shoplifting incident at Hibbett Sports. More information here.
- Survey Results to Guide Decision-Making on Professional Development for Teachers: Parents, teachers, administrators, we want your opinions! As a reminder, Federal Title II-A Funds are available for all Wyoming educators that provide opportunities for professional development. More information here.
- Bear Bait Renewal Period Begins March 1: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reminding black bear hunters that the preference period to register previously existing bait sites is March 1st through March 20th. More information here.
- EPW Committee to Hold Hearing On The Administration’s Infrastructure Framework: On Thursday, March 1 at 10:00 a.m. EST, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) will hold an oversight hearing on “the Administration’s Framework for Rebuilding Infrastructure in America.” More information here.
Sports:
- The Wyoming Cowgirls suffered a 57-47 loss at Air Force last night. The Cowgirls played the game without their leading scorer Liv Roberts. It was also only the third loss to Air Force in 52 games played between the two teams. The Cowgirls are still tied for first place in the Mountain West Conference. UNLV lost 75-55 at Nevada and Boise State defeated San Diego State 64-53, leaving Wyoming, UNLV and Boise State tied with 13-4 conference records. Wyoming wraps up their season Friday night by hosting Boise State.
- The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will host Air Force tonight in the Double A. The Pokes are 9-7 in Mountain West Conference play and need a win to stay in contention for an opening round bye in next week’s conference tournament. Currently Wyoming trails 10-6 New Mexico and 10-7 San Diego State for the final bye position. Game time is 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.
- NFL Draft Combine for Wyoming’s Josh Allen Will Take Place February 28-March 3: Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 28 through Saturday, March 3, former Wyoming Cowboy Josh Allen will be part of the quarterback testing group at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. More information here.
National & International News:
- Jared Kushner’s security clearance downgraded: The president’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has been stripped of his temporary, high-level security clearance under new rules imposed by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, designed to crack down on West Wing staff with long-pending background investigations, sources tell ABC News. More information here.
- Eleven Marines affected in hazmat incident at Fort Myer, near the Pentagon: The FBI and NCIS investigated a hazmat incident Tuesday at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, next to Arlington National Cemetery and close to the Pentagon. More information here.
- “It’s hard to accept the title as a hero,” says officer who apprehended suspected Florida school shooter: The Florida police officer who apprehended the suspected school shooter accused of killing 17 people and injuring at least a dozen more on Valentine’s Day was reluctant to be described as a hero while being honored at a Broward County Commission meeting on Tuesday. More information here.
- American arrested overseas trying to travel to Libya to join ISIS: An American citizen from California has been arrested overseas on charges of providing material support to terrorists, according to a law enforcement official. More information here.
