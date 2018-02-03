Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 3, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Fairbourn Trial Begins Wednesday: A man accused of killing one woman and injuring another in a knife attack in Rock Springs is set to go to trial Wednesday. More information here.

Utah Man Arrested; Stolen Minivan Recovered: A Utah man is in custody and a stolen minivan recovered as the result of good police work and a recharged Apple iPad, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Thursday. More information here.

Tackle Drunk Driving Before the Game Starts: Kickoff on America’s favorite pastime is just about ready to start. More information here.

Wyomingites Warned of Risks Associated With Pirate Websites: In a public service announcement, Attorney General Peter Michael warns consumers that hackers are known to use pirate websites to infect consumers. More information here.

University of Wyoming Fall Semester Dean’s And Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls: Sweetwater County: View students here.

University of Wyoming President’s Honor Roll: Sweetwater County: View students here.

University of Wyoming President’s Honor Roll: Uinta County: View students here.

Opticians Offering Free Glasses Work At American Legion Next Wednesday: Do your glasses need a little touch-up? More information here.

Dr. Banu Symington Joins Memorial Hospital Staff: Dr. Banu Symington joined the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County staff Feb. 1, working as a hematologist/oncologist. More information here.

Yellowstone Seeks Public Input on Historic Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel Window Replacement: Yellowstone National Park seeks comments from the public on a project to replace windows in the historic Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel. More information here.

Sports:

Lady Tigers Fall To Kelly Walsh: The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were unable to make things happen offensively as they fall, 51-34, to the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans. More information here.

Tigers Fall By Nine On The Road: The Rock Springs Tigers were unable to hold off the tough offense of the Kelly Walsh Trojans as they fall, 60-51. More information here.

Green River Wolves split with Casper Natrona. Girls drop their game 56-38 while the Wolves defeat Natrona 46-38. Both teams will play at Casper Kelly Walsh later today.

Wyoming Cowboys (6-3, 15-7) will host host Fresno State (5-5, 15-8) this afternoon at noon at the Double A. The Game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 11:30 am. \

The Wyoming Cowgirls (7-2, 14-6) travel to Fresno State (7-4, 12-10) for n afternoon matchup.